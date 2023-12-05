American Kidney Fund Hosts Fourth National Summit on Unknown Causes of Kidney Disease

Rockville, MD, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) will convene more than 100 medical leaders, patient advocates, and academic and industry leaders for its fourth national summit of Unknown Causes. The Kidney Disease (UCKD) project, which seeks to improve the understanding of how unknown or misdiagnosed causes of kidney disease directly affect patient care and outcomes. This will be the first in-person summit after three years of virtual summits due to the pandemic.

The UCKD Project, an initiative launched by the AKF in November 2020, is working in three areas that are critical to improving the diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease: finding public policy solutions, such as genetic counseling for people with kidney disease and Improving access to testing. , expanding provider education; and educating patients about kidney disease testing. This week’s summit, which will be held in Arlington, Virginia, will explore how the kidney community can drive innovation in the research, diagnosis and treatment of the underlying causes of kidney disease.

“Before AKF launched this initiative, we learned from the patients we served that many of them did not know the cause of their kidney disease – and neither did their health care providers. Over the past several years, we have worked with key stakeholders to bring needed attention to this problem and find solutions,” said LaVern A. Burton said. “Finding the root cause of someone’s kidney disease can provide important clinical insights to providers and have life-saving implications for individuals. We are excited to bring together patient advocates as well as field leaders whose voices have been central in driving the UCKD project forward for our first in-person summit.

Speakers at the summit include Dr. Aliza Thompson, deputy director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, who will discuss the importance of clinical trials and a definitive diagnosis. Also scheduled to speak are Dr. Christophe Kirilyuk, associate professor and physician-scientist in the Division of Nephrology at Columbia University’s Department of Medicine, whose research aims to define genetic factors that contribute to kidney disease risk; Dr. Nicole Rochester, a pediatrician, CEO of Your GPS Doc, LLC, and health care navigation expert; and David Rush, an attorney who suffers from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and CEO of WinOnly Lifestyle LLC, who will moderate a panel discussion featuring Theresa Caldron, Katie Hallam and Jack Johnson, who has rare kidney diseases.

In a survey released by AKF in 2022, which examined barriers and opportunities among health care providers to provide timely kidney disease diagnosis to patients, health care providers said they estimated that 15% of their patients were without Have kidney disease of no known cause. The survey also showed that primary care teams have significantly less knowledge about many kidney conditions than nephrologists, with the largest discrepancies in levels of awareness in rare kidney diseases.

AKF has held the UCKD summit virtually in the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, members of AKF’s UCKD coalition met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge them to support legislation that would improve diagnosis of rare kidney diseases.

AKF is grateful to its corporate sponsors whose support made this summit and the UCKD project possible: title sponsors Novartis and Travere Therapeutics; Leadership Sponsor Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and champion sponsors Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Amgen, Natera and Sanofi.

