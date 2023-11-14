American-Israeli actress Aliza Chanowitz says Stockholm Film Festival withdrew invitation due to war

US-Israeli director and actress Aliza Chanowitz has abandoned plans to attend the Stockholm Film Festival (which runs until November 19) with her TV show ‘Chanshi’ after a series of email exchanges in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict .

It appears the event attempted to rescind the invitation extended earlier this fall. And then later apologized also.

Recalling the episode to Deadline, Chanowitz said she was planning to travel to Stockholm for a screening of ‘Chanshi’ on Thursday, November 16.

Chanowitz plays a young Jewish Orthodox woman from Brooklyn who escapes an arranged marriage and moves to Israel in search of sexual adventure… only to discover that her view of the country is wrong . The show also stars Henry Winkler as the protagonist’s father.

Produced by Tel Aviv-based Kastina Communications, the show first aired on Israeli network HOT in late 2022, playing in Sundance’s Indie Episodic Sidebar in January this year.

Aliza Chanowitz and Henry Winkler in Chanshi – Hot

Chanowitz was told that her invitation was no longer active because the Israeli Embassy’s sponsorship for her travel costs had been withdrawn as its resources were being deployed elsewhere in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

Chanowitz offered to pay her travel costs herself, and was told in an email from the hospitality department that the festival “must take a stand”.

When Chanowitz backed down, saying she was still happy to attend, she was told that under the Swedish Foreign Ministry’s warning against travel from Israel, they could no longer welcome her as a guest. The festival said it may hold an online Q&A to attend the screening.

Chanowitz said: “I’m amazed at the cowardice of the festival, and it really sucks because I wanted to have a good time at a cultural event where I could take a break from our scary reality and enjoy art and that. I too had to ‘take a stand’; I stand with Jews, Israelis of all kinds, peace with our neighbors and above all the families of the hostages. If you are a human being in Stockholm who deserves an hour of entertaining , If you want to see the funny and humane story, please go to the screening of Chanshi.

chanshi – hot

Following her statement, Chanowitz told Deadline that she received a new email from Stockholm on Monday (November 13) in which the festival apologized. The organization said that there has been a misunderstanding.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we at the Stockholm International Film Festival express our deep regret and take responsibility for the misunderstanding that was conveyed to Aliza Chanowitz and the team behind Chanshi,” the festival said on Monday.

“Stockholm International Film Festival always stands behind its films and filmmakers and will never deny a visiting director a visit, nor cancel a screening of their work for political reasons. “We deeply regret this poor communication, which has hurt the team and the broader Jewish community,” the festival added.

In a second official statement released to Deadline, Chanowitz said: “The festival’s excuse for why they don’t want to include me has changed three times, which makes me feel like they’re not being honest with me. I don’t think I can go because I don’t feel welcome anymore. I also wanted to buy a nice sweater – I’ll buy one in Israel instead and support our economy.

