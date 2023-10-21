American Express Stock (NYSE:AXP): Do What’s Right When the Market Is Wrong

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is one of the last banking sector companies to report its third quarter earnings. Is the market wrong if it is now selling American Express? I’d say yes, and I’m bullish on AXP stock because the company is breaking its own revenue and earnings records.

American Express is a banking and credit card company that has been around for generations. The company’s quarterly results are a great litmus test for American consumers. This is because if people are not using American Express’s lending services and credit cards, it is a sign that consumers are possibly having financial problems.

At the same time, if American Express beats Wall Street’s expectations, AXP stock should go up – right? Hold your horses, because the market can be irrational at times. Ultimately, you will be encouraged to learn all the relevant facts about American Express and decide for yourself whether there is an opportunity to buy on the dip.

Great news for American Express

October 20 was a big day for American Express, as the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Suffice it to say, there is no shortage of positive news to report.

Let’s start with the basics. In the third quarter of 2023, American Express’ revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, a result that was in line with analysts’ expectations. so far so good.

Subsequently, American Express reported earnings of $3.30 per share, up 34% year-over-year. This is a great result, and it significantly exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.95 per share.

However, were American consumers in the mood to spend? Overall, card member spending increased 7% year-over-year on an adjusted currency exchange rate, while travel and entertainment spending increased 13% year-over-year on a currency-adjusted basis. Thus, it’s fair to conclude that the consumer isn’t struggling too badly – ​​or at least people are still willing to spend and borrow money.

Also, even though American Express is an older company, it still seems to be able to attract younger customers. As American Express CEO Stephen J. Spending by Generation Z and Millennial consumers “grew 18 percent in the U.S.,” Squari reported.

Additionally, American Express broke several company records in the third quarter. Specifically, Squeri claimed that American Express “reported another quarter of record revenues and earnings per share.” Additionally, the company’s press release stated that this was American Express’ sixth consecutive quarter of record revenues.

Market reasons for selling AXP stock

Despite all of the above positive aspects of American Express’s financial report, AXP stock still fell more than 5% today. So, was there something sinister hidden in American Express’ press release?

I was really struggling to figure out why the market would react so negatively to American Express’ earnings report. The best selling excuse I could find was that American Express had set aside more funds to cover borrowers who were not paying their loans.

American Express’ consolidated provisions for credit losses in the third quarter totaled $1.2 billion, compared with $778 million in the year-ago quarter, according to the press release. Perhaps, then, American borrowers are having problems, especially if they are defaulting on their loans.

There is no doubt that this is a troubling sign. However, I would not conclude that the increase in provisions for credit losses outweighs American Express’s record top and bottom line results. It feels like the market is just picking one data point and ignoring all the rest.

Is AXP Stock Worth Buying According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, AXP comes in as a moderate buy based on eight buy, three hold and two sell ratings given by analysts over the last three months. The average American Express stock price target is $178.67, indicating an upside potential of 26.2%.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow to buy and sell AXP stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year time frame) is Oppenheimer’s Dominic Gabriel, whose average return per rating is Is 15.31%. And 53% success rate. Click on the image below to know more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider AXP Stock?

Sometimes, the market can become overly focused on one piece of information. American Express is allocating more money to cover outstanding debtors, but the company is also posting record revenues and earnings.

In the final analysis, you must decide which data points are most important. Overall, I liked what I saw in American Express’s quarterly results. If you agree with my generally positive assessment, feel free to consider a buy position on the dip in AXP stock.

Source: www.tipranks.com