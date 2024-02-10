'American Express screwed my company': Man charges everything for his small business through AmEx. then things change

In a TikTok clip viewed 160,000 times, Jason Szuch (@wificaptain) revealed a cautionary tale about his business dealings with American Express, highlighting the unpredictable nature of corporate finance and trust.

Through detailed description of the events that he claims caused a significant financial blow to his business, Szuch’s story becomes a poignant account of the complexities and potential pitfalls of relying too heavily on a single financial institution for business operations. Reminds. The overlay of the clip reads, “American Express ruined my company.”

At the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, Szucch embraced American Express wholeheartedly, he said. “I found American Express, and I got their platinum card and I started doing everything in my business through American Express.” His commitment to the company was so deep that it influenced the culture of his office, “It was almost like a cult around my office. You know, anything we could put on an American Express card, we could.”

This reliance on American Express also brought him considerable rewards, “I actually modeled two houses on the points I got from my American Express card.”

However, the story takes a dramatic turn with the economic recession of 2008–2009. While traveling in Europe, Szuch learned that American Express had suddenly reduced his available credit, causing significant operational and financial strain on his business. “American Express has cut off our credit card,” read the message from his office, signaling the beginning of the crisis. Despite a substantial monthly spending history and impeccable payment records, he says the credit card giant systematically started reducing his credit limit “from $300,000… then the next day they reduced it to $200, Then the next day they reduced it to 100.”

This unilateral decision by American Express not only disrupted Szuch’s business operations, but also imposed an immediate financial burden, “What they did by screwing with me…they immediately paid out a total of $200,000 within that period.”

The consequences were severe, culminating in a hefty fine from American Express and the termination of Szuch’s relationship with the company: “They fined me $5,000, and I canceled my relationship with American Express, and I Never did business together again.”

Szuch’s experience underlines the vital importance of trust and communication in business financial relationships. His statement is a powerful testament to the need for diversification in banking and credit arrangements to reduce risks: “Don’t trust too much a particular bank or a particular credit card. Don’t build your entire business around that particular unit,” he said.

The video shares Szuch’s personal experience and sparked broader discussion on the reliability and practices of financial institutions like American Express. His concluding comments emphasize the need to build business operations on the right foundation: “So if you’re looking to start a business, understand that you have to do business with people you can trust.”

This sentiment has resonated with many, as evidenced by similar expressions of disillusionment in the comments section of the video, highlighting the collective wariness toward American Express among other entrepreneurs.

“I worked for Amex during that time,” recalls one woman. In the Small Business Department. The financial crisis in 2008 basically scared them and they started cutting credit limits.

Another person agreed, saying, “All the banks were brutal around 2008.”

One commenter said, “AMEX is the worst.” “We ran our company flawlessly for eight years. Then, because we got an SBA loan, they cut off our cards. We switched to Capital One. Never had any problems again.” Zuch recounted a similar experience: “During a business trip Amex declined me saying they thought I couldn’t pay. Cut up the card and sent it along with my check. Never again.”

Another person joked, “’This is America Express…we’re cutting this video.’ Thank you.’”

@wificaptain Starting a business. Find people and companies you can trust. #startabsuiness #entrepreneur #americanexpress #americanexpressplatinum @AmericanExpress ♬ Original Sound – Jason Szuch

Szuch’s story, shared via social media, highlights the challenges small business owners face in the financial services landscape. It serves as a cautionary tale, urging budding entrepreneurs to seriously evaluate their financial partnerships and reminding them that the pillars of their business must rest on reliable, interactive and trustworthy institutions.

The Daily Dot has contacted Szuchs and American Express for comment.

*First published: Feb 10, 2024, 1:00am CST

Kahron Spearman

Kahron Spearman is the community manager for the Daily Dot and Nautilus magazine. He is also a journalist, copywriter, and host of “Discovery with Kahron Spearman” on KAZ 88.7.

Source: www.dailydot.com