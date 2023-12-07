American entrepreneur explains why he chose Tanzania

Q: You started your entrepreneurial venture at just 14 years old by creating a business and later selling it for an undisclosed amount. Tell us how you managed to start that business and how it defined your next steps.

Answer: I think fundamentally, I understand things differently than other people. I always saw the traditional path as exactly that – traditional. I always thought I wanted to do things a little off the beaten path, so a lot of it comes down to gaining knowledge and realizing that your potential is much greater than you were led to believe. That inner growth, progress and inquiry led me on the path of entrepreneurship.

After selling your first business, you started investing in different sectors like digital media and real estate. Why did you choose to diversify your business interests early on?

When I look at a particular area, I look for an opportunity that maybe other people don’t see. Many of my business investments and activities are based on data and market opportunities. I see potential for us to enter a niche market, but do so on a scale that we are able to capture a large market share. So whatever we do, we try to do it at scale.

In Tanzania, you have invested in agriculture through Towa Farms, a venture capital-backed agricultural company. First, let’s unpack this for us: What does it mean to be venture capital-backed? How does it operate?

When I first became interested in coming into the Tanzanian market, many investors asked me why I would come here. He saw it as an emerging economy in East Africa; Perhaps the regulatory landscape is not so solid, and there is a possibility of investment losses. But you can look at many different countries, and the risk will always be there. So the first thing investors do is to analyze the risk.

When I was pitching my idea to investors, I said I specifically wanted to go to Tanzania, not Kenya or South Africa. I want to invest millions of dollars in building the country. I love building and developing on a large commercial scale.

When it comes to venture capital-backed ventures, what that means is that we have 16 venture capital companies that came on this journey to invest with us, to give us the opportunity to enter and infiltrate the market and get more finance. So to receive. Some people were skeptical, but I think we’ve demonstrated time and again that the investment was right.

Tell us a little more about your business operations in the country and what made you decide to invest here.

We have a very large commercial production site for avocado. We produce and export avocados. We specifically chose Tanzania because it has very fertile land and an incredible workforce. GDP activities are heavily dependent on agriculture, which means that sectors of the economy are specific and tailored to agriculture. So we realized that the structural support for agricultural activities was here. The next step for us as a business is to increase processing capacity.

What is your view on Tanzania’s investment landscape?

There are tremendous opportunities in Tanzania, especially given the current administration which has a strong focus on attracting foreign investment into the country, a situation that was different in the past when it was not an attractive destination for foreign investors to come. What we are seeing now is a change for the better in the regulatory environment. Reforms are being carried out at an unprecedented pace. The government appears to be willing to listen to investors and focus on areas that need improvement. It is a very rare occurrence for a government to be so willing to attract foreign investment but also maintain the security of that investment in many places in Africa. I have been to many parts of the continent, I have had talks, I have talked to government officials, and I have looked at the regulatory landscape and the potential for risk of investment losses. So, in my opinion, Tanzania is on a rising path, which is like buying a stock at a low price; You know things will get better in the future.

How much have you invested in Tanzania?

Venture capital invested only $1.5 million in the Series-A round, which closed in less than 30 days in the early stages of our project. That’s all we’ll accept because we’ll have to give up equity. I financed the remaining amount through my investment group. I personally have invested about $3.5 million.

We are also in discussions with the government about a new planned investment of $25 million in a mega-processing centre.

Overall, including this new project, we will infuse a total of $30 million foreign direct capital into the country.

What challenges have you had to overcome since starting your operations in the country?

Tanzania is growing, and as an emerging economy, has the opportunity to grow even more. But I think there are some limitations in capacity, such as processing, and some logistical issues, such as infrastructure and roads, which may be a bit problematic for us when exporting. We have addressed many of these challenges in the private sector. In my opinion, the private sector has the opportunity to build if the government allows. When we ask the government if we want to build a 30-km road from farm to village and show them our architectural plans, there has never been a time when they have said no.

How do you suggest the government to resolve the logistics issues?

Let me look at it from the government’s point of view. The way I see it is that road construction requires a lot of capital investment, which can be challenging to raise funds and implement. So perhaps something the government could consider doing is issuing bonds or potentially increasing investment and recovering through road charges. There are investors who may be willing to finance as long as they can recoup the investment or even generate a return on investment. Therefore the government should focus more on the private sector for infrastructure financing. I’m sure they are already doing this, but there is potential for creativity that can sometimes be overlooked. A huge issue with exporting, especially with fresh produce, is that you need access to tarmac to get refrigerated trucks into facilities or sites. Right now, some businesses are limited by infrastructure capacity in their areas; They cannot increase the scope of their investment.

Another solution would be to reduce mine congestion in certain areas.

You have established your headquarters in the United Arab Emirates. Why Middle East?

The Middle East continues to grow as a potential capital for global economic policy; The business environment is favourable, access to capital is available, and the infrastructure in terms of banking, financial services and technology is very good. Everything is happening in the Middle East, and I think it is especially happening in the UAE. The leadership in Dubai is so dedicated to continuously improving its processes and environment that the opportunity to join there was too attractive to pass up. We saw Dubai as the best place to establish our headquarters as we intend to expand into multiple regions globally.

Apart from agriculture, which other sector do you think offers great growth potential and is ideal for investment?

Financial Technology (Fintech). When you present an opportunity to the public, especially in an emerging economy, it should be something that is very convenient. Once you offer them a solution, they will never go back to something inconvenient.

When you look at the banking industry in Tanzania, some processes could be significantly improved, but they are outdated. If you look at some other countries, their financial technology, access to accounts, instant payment of remittances and everything after that is perfect, quick and convenient. I can see this as some lack of capacity in Tanzania. That’s why I think fintech is a great investment. I also think mobile app development can be huge in Tanzania. You have some access to international players like Uber and Bolt, but it is very early, so I think there is enough opportunity for digital growth in the country.

Source: www.thecitizen.co.tz