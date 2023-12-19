American economist predicts, 2024 will bring 'the biggest disaster of our lifetime'

O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary, from ‘Shark Tank,’ analyzes the economy’s outlook in 2024 on ‘Kudlow’.

As the clock ticks closer to 2024, an outspoken economist is making dire predictions about the markets in the new year.

“Since 2009, there has been this 100% artificial, unprecedented money printing and deficit; $27 trillion over 15 years to be exact. This is off the charts, 100% artificial, which means we are in a dangerous situation,” Harry Dent told Fox News Digital. “I think 2024 will be the year with the biggest crash in our lifetime.”

He added, “I’m the guy who’s praying for a crash while everyone else isn’t. We need to get back to normal, and we need to send a message to the central banks.” “This should be a lesson that I don’t think we’ll ever repeat again. I don’t think we’ll ever see a bubble in our lifetime.”

Dent, who spent much of his career analyzing proprietary research, attributed his prediction against the grain to overpriced markets and excessive stimulus spending. While recent rallies have provided investors with mild recessionary expectations, Dent remains convinced that the “everything bubble” will burst next year.

Historically, market bubbles are characterized by a rapid rise in stock prices, followed by a sharp decline.

Economist Harry S. Dent warned of a “lifetime” market crash with Fox News Digital. (Fox News)

The economist said this bubble actually began after the peak of the COVID pandemic in late 2021, with the first signs appearing in 2022 when the Nasdaq was down 38%. The new year will bring a “B wave” of crashes.

“The bubble of the Roaring 20s was not a bubble of everything. [A] real estate bubble hard [in 2008]It was stocks and urban real estate that were the bubble,” Dent said. “This is a time when I’m telling you, don’t listen to your financial advisor. Things are not going to be back to normal in a few years. We may never see these levels again. And this crash is not going to be a correction. . It’s going to be more in the ’29 to ’32 levels. And anyone who sits through this will have their stockbroker shot.”

“It’s an 86% decline in the S&P and a 92% decline in the NASDAQ. And crypto, it’s going to be 96%. So that’s a big deal,” the economist said. “And by the way, real estate, by the way, is projected to just go back to the 2012 low… but that’s a 50% decline for the average home, which went down 34% in the last crash, which is even more It’s the Great Depression, more than any other time in history. That’s the thing that’s going to hurt people the most.”

Criticizing investors who participated in the year-end market rally, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up setting its third record after surpassing 37,000 last week, Dent called on Americans to “get out of the way.” Encouraged.

The analyst stressed, “If I’m right, this is going to be the biggest crash of our lifetime, the majority of which will happen in 2024. You’ll see it start up and become more pronounced by May.” “So if you just hold out for six to 12 months and stuff stays at the highest valuation history, maybe if I’m wrong you’ll lose a little bit more profit. If I’m right, you’ll lose massively. You will avoid losses and be able to reinvest at incredibly low prices a year and a half from now and increase your profits beyond comparison.

“We’re still there. We’re still close to the high, and that shouldn’t have happened. So you’ve got a gift… you’ve got this rebound where you get a second chance to get out from close to where you were It could have happened earlier also. Boy, [that’s] Lucky, lucky, lucky.”

Last week, the Fed signaled it would end its historic campaign to reduce inflation, setting off a new series of records for the Dow.

In their annual projections, policymakers have projected three rate cuts, with the federal funds rate falling to a range of 4.4% to 4.9%, down from the current 5.25% to 5.50%.

Given the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory, Dent argued there is “no chance” of a soft landing. He believes that ongoing deflation will turn into deflation for the first time since the 1930s, and that the central bank has a “weak” economy in its hands.

“The only reason they had to be so strict is because they created so much excitement about COVID. But that strictness is now going to be more effective in 2024,” Dent said. “And when you stop that gravy train and reverse the strictness, you’ll be back in depression within not a mile, but a year. It all comes down to, ‘Oh, yes, now we’re lighter. Going to face a recession’ – Not a chance in Hades.

He added, “Recessions are different from recessions. They go much deeper and eventually turn into deflation.” “It’s going to bring down a lot of consumer price inflation and especially housing… When this asset bubble bursts and the price of everything, especially housing, comes back to reality, imagine, na Only you can buy the house you want at half the price – off… You can buy twice as good a house here at the same mortgage price you were going to get before. How’s that for a Christmas gift?”

The “everything” bubble will leave a permanent recession lasting 12 to 14 years, Dent warned. During that time, he agreed that America’s wealth gap would grow as the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

“The rich are going to be hit much harder by this than the average person. The average person will lose their job for six months to two years. The average rich person will lose 50% to 80% of the total amount they have accumulated over their lifetime. Worth it,” Dent said. “They’re going to see the biggest decline in reality. And then the next phase of the boom is the millennial boom, which won’t be as long as the baby boom, but it will go until 2037 before we slow down again. That boom will be less wealthy. -And it’s going to get richer, it’s going to give more momentum to the middle class again.”

