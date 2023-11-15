American dominance of global stock markets has reached unprecedented heights. Is now the time to look for bargains abroad?

Published: November 15, 2023 at 3:46 pm ET

The dominance of American stocks in the global stock market has reached unprecedented levels. Does this mean it’s time to consider buying more international stocks?

Perhaps. But an equity strategist at Societe Generale said in a note to clients shared with MarketWatch earlier this week that he expects the divergence to become even greater in the coming months.

In the note, Manish Kabra, SocGen’s head of US equity strategy, listed seven reasons to support his view.

they include:

“The S&P 500 profit cycle is outperforming the global cycle.”

“Most importantly, the SG Global Cycle Indicator continues to show more positive EPS surprises for the cash-rich S&P 500.”

“The Nasdaq-100 (tech-heavy and now half the S&P 500) profit cycle is at an all-time high and contrasts sharply with the sluggish US small-caps (Russell-2000).”

“Don’t be swayed by the weak market conditions where the S&P 500 Equal Weighted and the US Small (Russell-2000) are down this year.”

“Equity breadth will only improve with small-cap participation, which in turn requires a Fed rate cut of 100 bps; Those looking for small-caps should do so through our quant teams’ small-cap ex-junk.’

“US bonds should not be a hindrance to the S&P 500: We are underweight bonds, but, we find value in US 10 year at yields above 5% (see last month’s Conviction Thinking, When Tail Risk for the Bond Market becomes the base case). ,

“Higher over longer periods = extremes become more extreme.”

One of the defining features of the rally in the S&P 500 index so far in 2023 has been the performance of the Magnificent Seven, a group of mega-cap technology stocks that have led year-to-date gains for nearly all of the S&P 500’s SPX. , and the Nasdaq-100 rose significantly.

As Kabra points out, the continued high performance of tech stocks has pushed the ratio between the Nasdaq 100 NDX and small-cap stocks to record levels. With the Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates high next year, these “extremes” have the potential to become even more extreme.

U.S. stock-market breadth has improved since the beginning of November, with the Russell 2000 up more than 8% since Nov. 1, according to FactSet data.

But technology stocks also continue to rise. And as long as more stocks are joining the rally, without a material rotation out of big tech, the US’s weighting in the global equity market should only increase.

The US corporate earnings outlook looks strong, with a departure from US leadership unlikely. Since the beginning of 2023, the S&P 500 is up more than 17%, according to FactSet data. This compares with a 12.3% gain in the MSCI AC World Index UK:XMAW.

Of course, not everyone on Wall Street agrees. Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett advised clients to look for opportunities abroad rather than investing more money in Big Tech. Meanwhile, Richard Bernstein, chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors, recently talked about a “once in a generation opportunity” for investors looking for bargains abroad.

