American consumers may be starting to cave. Here are 5 warning signs that a spending slowdown is coming.

There are some signs that point to the strong US consumer boom finally slowing down.

Macquarie strategist Thierry Wiseman estimates that the US economy is headed for a consumer-led recession.

He said that recession could occur any time from now till the end of the first quarter of 2024.

US consumers are finally showing signs of a recession as they spend their savings, and there are some warning signs that the economy may soon be heading into a spending recession.

Thierry Wiseman, a strategist at Macquarie Global, estimates that the US economy will fall into a consumer-led recession between now and the end of the first quarter in 2024. He pointed out that a major decline in consumer spending could force GDP growth to stall. The insider is pushing the overall economy into borderline recession territory.

Wiseman’s downbeat forecast runs contrary to what other commentators have said, as consumers maintained their spending pace for the third consecutive quarter this year. Retail sales rose 0.7% in September, more than double what economists had expected.

But flexible spending is a problem in itself: Spending has been so strong, it’s bound to move in the other direction as savings dry up and Americans’ financial situations change, Wiseman said.

Wiseman said, “There were reasons why Q3 was so strong. Going through all the Revenge Tour…concerts.” “Of course, the problem is that it’s usually followed by a hangover.”

“Like all hangovers, this one will occur soon after extreme intoxication,” he said in a note this week.

The economy is now showing some warning signs that the American consumer is running out of steam. Here are five signs of weakness that point to a slowdown in spending going forward.

1. Credit card defaults are increasing

New delinquent credit card users are on the rise. New York Fed/Equifax

The number of credit card holders becoming new delinquents increased to 2% last quarter, almost double the rate recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the number of Americans who were seriously late in paying their credit card balances — at least 90 days — rose by nearly 6 last quarter, according to the New York Fed’s latest Household Lending and Credit Report. %.

People who already had auto and student loan debt saw an especially high jump in credit card defaults, the report said. This is a sign that financial stress is increasing, which is likely to cause people to hold back on spending, Wiseman said.

2. Americans are saving less

The personal savings rate fell to 3.4% in September. Federal Reserve/Bureau of Economic Analysis

The personal savings rate fell further last month. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans saved an average of 3.4% of their disposable personal income in September, up from 4% in August. That’s well below the savings rate before the pandemic, when Americans were stashing away about 7% of their disposable personal income.

“It’s really very low compared to historical norms,” ​​Wiseman said of the current savings rate. “So there has to be an adjustment at some point.”

Consumers have also withdrawn most of their savings due to the pandemic. According to a study by the San Francisco Fed, excess savings were likely exhausted at the end of the last quarter.

3. Consumer confidence has fallen for three consecutive months

Consumer confidence fell further in October to a reading of 102.6 conference board

According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence fell to 102.6 in October from 104.3 the previous month. This is the third consecutive month that consumer sentiment has soured based on factors such as inflation, stock prices and interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board’s expectations index, which gauges consumers’ short-term economic outlook, fell to 75.6 in October. It remains slightly below the key boundary of 80, which traditionally signals a recession to come within the next 12 months.

“Consumer fears about an impending recession remain elevated, consistent with the small and shallow economic contraction projected for the first half of 2024,” the Conference Board said in a statement.

4. Consumers aren’t planning on splurging this holiday season

Americans are less likely to splurge this holiday season than last year. McKinsey & Company

Americans also seem less likely to spend extravagantly during the holiday season. A McKinsey survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that only 35% say they plan to spend big this year, which is down from 39% who said they plan to spend less ahead of the holidays in 2022. Were ready to.

A separate survey by Morgan Stanley found that 69% of people wait for retailers to offer discounts before they start shopping. On average, consumers are looking for discounts of about 30%, strategists said.

5. Retailers aren’t hiring as much before the holidays

Holiday hiring fell to its lowest level in five years. Apollo/Bureau of Labor Statistics

Holiday hiring among retailers dropped to 135,000, the lowest level in nearly five years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

“Hiring for the holiday season typically peaks in October, and the latest employment report shows an increase in new jobs created in retail sectors over the BLS-defined holiday season,” Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo, said in a statement. “Retailers expect a weak holiday season.” Pay attention on Tuesday.

