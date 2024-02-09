American chip makers don’t have enough workers. Biden hopes a new $5 billion plan will help.

Chip makers are struggling to train enough Americans for the positions needed to keep pace with rising demand. The Biden administration on Friday announced its latest effort to help mitigate the problem.

The US is expected to invest more than $5 billion in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development into advanced computer chips, the White House said on Friday.

A key part of the mission of this National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) will be to establish a “Workforce Center of Excellence” funded by those millions of dollars. The center plans to set up shop in different regions of the US to promote the training of more semiconductor engineers.

“I can’t overestimate how important this is,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said of the task force efforts in a call with reporters this week. “Every semiconductor company we talk to says their success will depend on having enough highly trained, qualified people to work in the industry,” he said.

It remains to be seen whether the new effort will be enough to make a dent in labor market concerns that have emerged as a key obstacle to President Biden’s re-election efforts in the effort to bring more chip-manufacturing to the US. Not mentioned.

President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during an event at the White House in 2021 in Washington, DC. (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images) (Pool via Getty Images)

Until this week’s announcement, much of the responsibility for training workers fell on state and local governments as well as the companies themselves. But observers have repeatedly warned that these efforts will not be enough, and more dramatic policy solutions are likely inevitable.

And because of the political climate in Washington, with efforts to reduce the problem through immigration, attention has shifted toward training new workers.

Arizona is set to become the center of the growing US chip sector, but labor issues have already seen those plans derailed. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is working on a major fabrication plant in north Phoenix, but recently announced a delay in the plant’s full-scale launch from 2024 to 2025. It cited labor shortage as the reason for the delay.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Intel (INTC) is also reportedly slowing the construction timetable on its $20 billion plant in Ohio, but the delay is primarily due to the slow chip market as well as the rollout of government grant money. Due to the issues.

President Joe Biden visits the TSMC semiconductor manufacturing facility under construction in Phoenix in December 2022. (Brandon Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) (Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images)

Need for ‘scale’

The White House workforce plan is meant to launch new programs as well as leverage existing local efforts to “enhance proven education and training programs,” according to a fact sheet released by the administration.

A senior administration official said this week that the task force’s efforts will focus on supporting manufacturing capacity as well as emerging research and development efforts.

The overall goal of the Biden administration effort is to reverse the decline for industry in the US in recent decades. According to the White House, U.S. semiconductor manufacturing’s share of the global market has fallen from nearly 40% in 1990 to less than 10% today.

The situation is even worse with the world’s most advanced semiconductors, 100% of which are currently manufactured abroad. Plants under construction in the US are designed to change this, but workforce issues may only increase in the coming years.

“It’s become a big issue … and it’s not clear where these workers are coming from,” said Greg Wright, an economics professor at the University of California, Merced, in an interview last week.

“If we can’t even organize the workforce, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law on August 9, 2022, and it has been the subject of intense lobbying in the 17 months since. Semiconductor giants like Intel, Micron (MU), IBM (IBM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are all vying for a piece of the money.

In total, the bill sets aside about $50 billion for grants to the semiconductor sector. It is divided between $39 billion earmarked for manufacturers and $11 billion earmarked for chip research and design purposes.

Friday’s announcement focused on the latter part of the funding, describing NSTC as the centerpiece of the administration’s research and development efforts.

The much-awaited direct grants to companies are still to come. Most of that money has not yet been allocated, but administration officials promise more details within the next two months.

Ben Vershkul is the Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for business and money related political news

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com