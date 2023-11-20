American Airlines flight attendants asked for permission to strike. Southwest pilots could be next

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) –

American Airlines flight attendants are asking federal officials for the right to possibly strike before the Christmas and New Year travel rush ends, but American said there is “no chance” of a walkout during the holidays.

Flight attendant union leaders say they are frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations on a new contract for workers who have not seen a pay increase since 2019.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants petitioned the National Arbitration Board on Monday to declare the talks deadlocked and allow the union to strike after a 30-day “cooling-off period.”

Meanwhile, Southwest pilots opened a “strike center” in Dallas this week. Southwest Airlines Pilots Association officials say they will also demand the right to strike if they do not reach a contract agreement with the airline within the next few days.

A digital clock on the wall of the pilots’ union headquarters was pointing to a possible strike on 29 December.

However, it is not certain that any union will go on strike. Federal law makes it very difficult for airline employees to quit or for carriers to lay off employees.

Strikes and lockouts are only legal if federal arbitrators take the rare step of declaring that negotiations are at an impasse and both sides can resort to “self-help.” Still, the President or Congress could block a strike that could damage the economy.

The last strike by an American airline union took place in 2010, involving Spirit Airlines pilots.

American denied the flight attendant union’s claim that negotiations are at an impasse. In a statement, the airline said it has been offering the union an “industry-leading economic proposal” for months and progress continues on other contract items.

The Fort Worth-based airline said it is prepared to continue working with the union and the National Arbitration Board to reach an agreement.

American said there is “no chance” of a strike over the Thanksgiving or December holidays.

The flight attendant union is demanding an immediate raise of 35% and then annual increases of 6% under a three-year agreement with American. American is offering 11% upfront, but says it’s 18% which includes higher pay when passengers board the plane, followed by 2% annual increases. The union also wants larger 401(k) contributions and increased rest time.

American pilots recently achieved a raise of more than 40% in four years.

“We certainly don’t feel any equality here,” said Eric Harris, treasurer of the flight attendant union. “How come the pilots got their deal and we didn’t?”

Due to pattern bargaining, Southwest pilots are likely to receive pay increases similar to those approved for American Airlines pilots. The union at Southwest is demanding slightly higher pay than Boeing 737 pilots at other airlines, arguing that Southwest uses its planes – and pilots – longer on average per day.

A major hurdle at Southwest concerns pilot scheduling. The union wants Southwest to pay pilots a premium to operate flights that are short crewed rather than to operate those flights with pilots who are on reserve or on hold.

The Southwest Pilots Union has tried to get permission to strike once this year and failed. The union asked federal officials in June to release the group from arbitration, but the arbitrators refused. Another bargaining session is scheduled for the last week of November, but none after that.

“No one here wants to strike, but we either need an agreement by the 30th or we need to go this way,” said Tom Nekoui, the union’s second vice president.

Dallas-based Southwest issued a statement saying negotiations were continuing and it would work toward a contract “that will reward our pilots and position them competitively in the industry.”

Leaders of both American flight attendants and Southwest pilots say they are encouraged by progress made by other unions this year.

The United Auto Workers won rich new contracts after a six-week strike, and screen and TV writers and actors got better compensation for streaming content and other concessions after strikes that paralyzed Hollywood for months. The Teamsters won a massive wage increase for more than 300,000 United Parcel Service workers by threatening a strike. The organization of the union is growing.

On Thursday, several dozen American Airlines flight attendants took to the streets outside the company headquarters in Texas, some holding signs that read, “Prepare to strike.” Drivers ranging from sedans to gravel trucks honked their horns in support.

“It gives me hope, but seeing what’s happening in labor around the world gives us all hope,” said Harris, the union official.

Source: apnews.com