American Airlines accuses travel agents of stifling innovation for self-interest

American Airlines has criticized US travel agents in a sharp response to complaints that the airline’s strong distribution strategy was unfair.

Celine Brophy

American Airlines has responded to a complaint by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) about the airline’s ticket distribution through the New Distribution Capability (NDC), calling it “a frivolous compilation of rhetoric and unsupported allegations.”

The airline refuted ASTA’s claims that its actions harmed competition or consumers. It suggested that ASTA’s complaint represents an attempt to impede the pace of innovation by some travel agencies due to their reluctance to invest in new technologies.

“ASTA’s complaint is not an effort to protect consumers: It is an effort to protect certain agencies,” American said. “This is a request from some travel agencies to the government to slow down the pace of innovation for agencies that have not invested in new technologies or adjusted to old ways of doing business.”

background

In a complaint filed in July with the Department of Transportation (DOT), ASTA said that by removing more than 40% of its fare inventory from traditional, i.e. non-NDC, booking channels, American Airlines was significantly increasing air ticket prices for consumers. Has been. , which is indirectly affecting the ability of travel agents to do their job.

In its response filed on Tuesday, American Airlines said the NDC is more transparent than the older Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transportation (EDIFACT) technologies. The airline said it will continue to make all fares visible and comparable across both EDIFACT and NDC channels.

American Airlines has made more changes to its distribution strategy since 2006 than almost any other giant carrier in the world. Its response echoes CEO Robert Isom’s sentiments, previously expressed at a Skift Aviation forum in November, that NDC is a “competitor and competitor.” “Consumer-Friendly Progress in the Travel Industry”.

More choices for consumers

DOT’s lengthy response emphasizes NDC-enabled transparency for American consumers.

American said, “Evidence shows that customers are more satisfied with flexible and responsive NDC-enabled technologies than the older Electronic Data Interchange (“EDIFACT”) technologies for administration, commerce, and transportation launched in the 1970s ” “And for good reason: Customers who are given more information can choose what they value, and they understand what they’re buying… ASTA’s 50-plus page complaint There is no evidence that American’s NDC plans would have caused prices to be higher or reduced options on any route, increased American’s perceived dominance, or otherwise harmed consumers.”

“ASTA’s complaint is limited to the fact that American does not allow all of its fares to be transacted using EDIFACT. This may be problematic for agencies stuck in the old way of doing business, but customers can, of course, access those fares using AA.com, meta-search travel sites, and/or other agencies that have adopted the NDC. Can. ,” said the American. “In that case, an agency simply has to do what is best for the client – ​​explain that another fare can be found at a lower price on AA.com or through other third-party booking tools and agencies that use more modern technologies. Available at.”

lag behind in technology adoption

American Airlines further argued that its changes in ticket distribution have led other US airlines, including United Airlines, to adopt NDC-based technologies.

“United Airlines has implemented changes that will result in up to 40% of gross sales fares being accessible only through its NDC channel and, as of September 5, 2023, removing the Basic Economy offering from EDIFACT entirely . (Mysteriously, ASTA seems to be fine with both of United’s efforts.)” American said.

The airline further said that agencies in the US are lagging behind in technology adoption to the detriment of American consumers.

“Indeed, many of the agencies complaining about NDC efforts are already using these same techniques in other countries. Sadly, however, agencies based in the United States are far behind in adopting NDCs, which is a real loss for American consumers,” American said.

As the process progresses, DOT is expected to review the feedback and determine next steps. This may involve further investigation or potentially a decision on the complaint, which will shape the future dynamics of airline distribution and travel agency operations.

Skift has contacted ASTA for further comment.

