American Airlines accelerates C02 removal market with deal to convert 10K tons of buried ‘carbon blocks’ – Dallas Innovates

Graphite collects, dries and condenses unused biomass into “carbon blocks” as part of its carbon casting process. [Image: Graphyte]

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has a long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 — primarily by investing in technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. But today it also announced the purchase of “carbon removal credits” to help accelerate and scale the CO2 removal market.

Graphite, a North Carolina-based carbon removal startup backed by American Breakthrough Energy Ventures, has become its inaugural customer. The airline has purchased 10,000 tonnes of sustainable carbon removal to be delivered in early 2025.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Graphite’s carbon casting process uses “readily available” biomass, efficient processing and state-of-the-art monitoring to make carbon dioxide removal “quantifiable and sustainable”. Compared to existing carbon removal methods, the company says carbon casting “permanently removes and stores CO2 using significantly less energy and at a significantly lower cost.”

Expansion of a ‘significant new technology’

“American is focused on accelerating new low-carbon technologies to reduce the climate impact of aviation,” Jill Blickstein, American’s chief sustainability officer, said in a statement. “Tough industries like aviation will need high-quality, sustainable, affordable and scalable carbon credits to achieve our emissions reduction targets – including removals. We are excited to work with Graphite to help them scale their important new technology.

To reach its net-zero goal, American’s main focus is to reduce CO2 emissions within its operations by acquiring more efficient aircraft, using low-carbon sustainable aviation fuels and other measures. But it believes carbon credits will play an important role in eliminating aviation’s residual emissions, Graphite said.

“This is a historic agreement for both Graphite and American Airlines,” Graphite CEO Barclay Rogers said in a statement. “This demonstrates the growing demand for affordable and scalable high-quality carbon removal credits and the potential of carbon casting technology to make a significant impact in the fight against climate change in the near future.”

How graphite turns biomass into ‘dense carbon blocks’

ç said this first commercial-scale deployment of carbon casting will take place at its facility in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, which is located near agricultural and lumber production areas. Carbon casting takes advantage of readily available biomass by-products, including crop and wood residues, which have already captured significant CO2 from the atmosphere through photosynthesis, the company said. The biomass is “then dried, converted into dense carbon blocks, and wrapped to prevent decomposition.” An environmentally safe polymer barrier, and monitored in a state-of-the-art underground storage facility.”

The company says its carbon casting technology “provides an immediate path to billions of tons of low-cost carbon removal with sustainability in excess of 1,000 years.”

Source: dallasinnovates.com