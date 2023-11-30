America will return to the moon after 50 years on January 25

WASHINGTON (AFP) – More than 50 years after the last Apollo mission, the United States will try once again to land a probe on the Moon on Jan. 25, the head of NASA said, adding that it could be the first private company to successfully touch down. lunar surface.

2 minutes

There will be no one in the lander named Peregrine. It was developed by the American company Astrobotic, whose CEO John Thornton said it would carry NASA instruments to study the lunar environment in anticipation of NASA’s Artemis manned missions.

Several years ago, NASA opted to commission American companies to send scientific experiments and technology to the Moon – a program called CLPS.

These fixed-price contracts should make it possible to develop a lunar economy and provide transportation services at low cost.

“One of the big challenges of what we’re trying to do here is to try to do a launch and landing on the lunar surface that would otherwise be possible at a fraction of the cost,” Thornton said at a press briefing at his company’s base in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Will be equal.”

“Only about half the missions to the lunar surface have been successful,” he said.

“So it’s definitely a tough challenge. I’ll be simultaneously terrified and thrilled at every step of it.”

Takeoff is scheduled for Dec. 24 from Florida for the inaugural flight of ULA Industrial Group’s new rocket, called Vulcan Centaur.

Thornton said it would take “a few days” for the probe to reach lunar orbit, but would wait until January 25 before attempting a landing, so that lighting conditions would be right at the target location.

The descent will be carried out autonomously, without human intervention, but will be monitored from the company’s control center.

In the spring, Japanese start-up iSpace had already attempted to become the first private company to land on the Moon, but the mission ended in a disaster. Israel also suffered a setback in 2019. Only four countries have successfully landed on the Moon: the United States, Russia, China, and, most recently, India.

In addition to Astrobotic, NASA has signed contracts with other companies, such as Firefly Aerospace, Draper, and Intuitive Machines.

The latter is scheduled to fly on a SpaceX rocket in January.

“NASA leadership is aware of the risks and has acknowledged that some of these missions may not be successful,” said CLPS program manager Chris Culbert.

“But even if not every landing is successful, CLPS has already had an impact on the commercial infrastructure needed to establish a lunar economy,” he said.

With its Artemis program, NASA wants to establish a base on the surface of the Moon.

© 2023 AFP

Source: www.france24.com