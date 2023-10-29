Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called on Israel to use all its powers to eliminate Hamas from the region and advocated Israeli action against Hamas. “Now is the time for Israel to return to its founding premises: The Jewish state has a full right to exist. A divine gift, gifted to a divine nation, charged with a divine purpose. Israel has a full And it has a clear right and responsibility to defend itself fully, using the same language its adversaries understand: the language of force,” he said.

Addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition, Ramaswami referred to the 1948 genocide, saying Arab countries could take Palestinians as Israel took Jews who were expelled from 22 countries. “If Israel wants to abandon the myth of a long-term two-state solution, Israel must go ahead and abandon the 2-state solution. The rest of the Arab world can absorb the Palestinians in the same way as the Jews out of 22 The country had absorbed its expelled people since 1948. The Islamic world cannot ignore the genocide of the Jews while rejecting the Palestinians. It is a bitter truth that no one in any political party is willing to speak openly before the Arab world .I will do that.” ,

“I am confident that if left unchecked, the IDF will be able to accomplish the task of defending Israel. I would personally expect a successful in-and-out operation, and would love more than anything for the IDF to have Would not Use all your saved resources to rebuild,” he added. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that they are moving towards a new phase of the war against Hamas and will attack Gaza from land, sea and air.

“The Israel Defense Forces are expanding their operations. We are moving into the next phase of our war against Hamas, Gaza, by air, land and sea. On October 7, Hamas committed a crime against humanity. Israel is waging a war “It did not begin and was not discovered. Hamas is attacking Israeli civilians by firing from dozens of civilians. Both of these are war crimes,” he said. In a video message, IDF spokesman R.A.D.M. Daniel Hagari reiterated that Hamas militants are using civilians to protect themselves from Israeli forces and called on civilians to move to the south of Gaza.

He said, “Our fight is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza. Hamas uses the people of Gaza as human shields by hiding among them in schools, masks and hospitals. As we have exposed. “Terrorists operate within and under civilians.” buildings precisely because they know that the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians. That’s why the IDF has been warning Gazans to move away from Hamas strongholds through multiple means of communication for more than two weeks.” (ANI)

