America may soon see 2% inflation

Another area of ​​recent stimulus is energy prices. The fear was that the conflict in the Middle East would impact energy markets, but so far, we have seen softening of energy prices. Gasoline prices in the US fell 50 cents/gallon between mid-September and early November, hitting their lowest level since early March. Gasoline has a weight of 3.6% in the CPI basket. Our commodity strategists remain cautious, warning of the risk that escalating conflict could disrupt oil and gas supplies from some of the region’s major producers, particularly Iran. However, for now, energy prices will outpace inflation and that could mean at least a month or two of month-on-month declines in headline prices, as well as lower energy prices for airline fares (in the CPI basket 0.5% weight) will limit the possibility of any increase.

On top of this, we expect that in an environment where the cost of borrowing car loans is rising, new and used vehicle prices (combined 6.9% weight in the CPI basket) will be sensitive to further declines in prices. New vehicle prices have risen more than 20% since 2020 amid supply problems and strong demand, according to both the CPI measure and Mannheim car auction prices, while used vehicle prices have risen more than 50%. Used car prices have fallen this year, but are still 35% higher than in 2020. Experian data shows that the average new car loan payment is now about $730 per month, while for second-hand cars it is now $530 per month.

The cost of car insurance has also risen sharply (up 18.9% year-on-year with a 2.7% weighting in the CPI basket), the cost of buying and owning a vehicle has become increasingly prohibitive for many families and we suspect we will see incentives grow faster. Will see it increasing. For vehicle prices. It is also important to remember that the increase in insurance costs is a slow response to the higher cost of vehicles – and therefore insurance prices – and should also slow sharply (but not fall) in the coming months.

Source: think.ing.com