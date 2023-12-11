The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Washington’s decisions still largely signal the status quo for other countries in the global North – and if the US is unwilling to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to climate finance, it is quite possible that Other rich countries may also follow suit, writes Abdoulie Ceesay.

The historic agreement reached at COP28 last month under the guidance of Dr Sultan Al Jaber to operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund was an important step forward. After all, the fund is a lifeline for developing countries devastated by climate change.

However, enthusiasm was tempered by the apparent disparity in financial commitments, particularly by the United States.

This contradiction is deep and troubling. The UAE and UK led the way with significant pledges of $100 million (€92.9m) and $60m (€55.8m) respectively.

In stark contrast, the US, the world’s largest economy and a major historical emitter, contributed only $24.5 million (€22.8 million) – an amount that can only be described as paltry and shamefully inadequate.

As an African leader, I must express deep disappointment and concern. Washington’s contribution reflects a worrying disregard for the scale of the crisis facing climate-vulnerable countries.

This is a failure to recognize the disproportionate burden that these countries bear – a burden largely created by the industrialization and prosperity of more prosperous countries.

But it’s not just a lack of money; This is a clear lack of ethical leadership and global responsibility.

After all, Washington’s decisions still largely signal the status quo for other countries in the global North – and if the US is unwilling to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to climate finance, it is very possible that That other rich countries can follow suit when it is convenient.

There is no other way to say it: America is failing Africa.

Unconscionable and gross negligence of responsibility

African countries contribute only 3.9% of global emissions, but endure climate-induced crises such as food insecurity, displacement and natural disasters more frequently and intensely than anywhere else in the world.

The $429 million (€400 million) allocated to this fund is a welcome starting point for Africa and other developing countries that are bearing the brunt of climate change.

Yet, given the relative size and wealth of developing countries, this is unconscionable and a gross neglect of responsibility. Even Germany and the European Union committed $100m (€92.9m) and $245m (€228m) respectively.

In the new realm of climate diplomacy, the US is tragically lagging behind the UAE and other countries that are making more efforts to move away from reliance on fossil fuels and invest in clean energy.

The UAE invested $23.8 billion (€22.1 billion) in Africa between 2016 and 2020, making it second only to China. And already at this COP, the UAE today announced a $30 billion (€27.9 billion) climate finance fund – separate from losses and damages – that will help reach its target of tripling global investment in renewable energy by 2030. Will help.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden is skipping COP28, and at home, he has failed to deliver on the climate action he pledged during his 2020 campaign.

For example, the Biden administration pledged to reach net zero by 2050 and end drilling on federal lands. Yet, since his election, he has failed to pass emergency climate legislation to make the former possible — and in the case of the latter, he has approved more oil and gas drilling permits than his predecessor Donald Trump. Is.

Europe can also do something else

It is clear that moving forward requires more than symbolic gestures; It demands a deep, committed response commensurate with the magnitude of the crisis before us.

This means that the US and other major economies must not only acknowledge their important role in this crisis, but also act decisively and adequately to ensure a just transition. Their contribution should reflect their capabilities and their historical responsibility.

For the EU, this was an opportunity to harness its expertise and leadership in climate technologies and set a new benchmark for climate finance.

Although their contribution exceeds that of the US, more can be done – such as France and Kenya’s joint climate venture. Beyond making financial contributions, EU member states should consider how policies aimed at reaching net zero by 2050 could negatively impact Africa.

For example, there are calls at COP28 to exempt Africa from the EU’s planned carbon tax – which would impose tariffs on imports – because it could devastate African economies and put punitive measures ahead of constructive ones. .

Collective political will and financial strength needed

Ultimately, Africa is at the forefront of the climate crisis – while we bear most of the burden, we are also home to many of the solutions.

For example, Africa has incredible wealth in untapped resources and great potential when it comes to renewable energy such as solar power.

We have all the equipment we need; All we need is collective political will and financial strength to realize this potential.

Ultimately, the success of COP28 and the effectiveness of the Loss and Damage Fund depend on genuine global solidarity and equitable action. Now is the time for America to step forward and demonstrate the leadership expected of a nation of its size.

It’s not just about finances; It is about justice, equality and securing a sustainable future for all countries, regardless of their size or wealth.

As we celebrate the achievements at COP28, let us also use this moment to catalyze a deeper and equitable global commitment to tackling climate change.

Abdoulie Cisse is the Deputy Majority Leader of the National Assembly of the Gambia and represents the Government of the Gambia at COP28. As an MP, he serves on the committees of Education, Business, Youth, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs.

