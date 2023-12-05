America investigated Hindenburg's allegations before giving loan to Adani.

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. government concluded that corporate fraud allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani of short-seller Hindenburg Research were not relevant before granting his group an extension of up to $553 million for a container terminal in Sri Lanka, a senior The American official said. ,

Most read from Bloomberg

The allegations, in a scathing report by US-based Hindenburg Research that wiped off nearly $100 billion from Adani Group’s market value earlier this year, were front and center as the International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, which financed the group Did due diligence investigation. , a US agency official told Bloomberg.

The DFC was satisfied that the allegations in the short-seller’s report, which said Adani was committing “the largest fraud in corporate history”, were based on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, the subsidiary leading the Sri Lankan project. were not applicable. The DFC official spoke on condition of anonymity to elaborate on the conversations.

The US agency will also continue to monitor the Indian firm to ensure that the US government does not unwittingly support financial misconduct or other inappropriate behavior, the official said, adding that it is important that the US supports China’s infrastructure projects. Sees things differently in comparison.

Read more: Adani plans to expand overseas port empire after US funding

The Sri Lankan port deal involving Adani is one of the largest and most prominent US government-backed infrastructure projects in Asia. It comes after years of US efforts to counter growing Chinese influence in the region as a result of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure around the world.

Adani Group has denied the allegations shown in the Hindenburg report, including stock-price manipulation. Formal regulatory inquiries and court hearings on this issue in India have not revealed any wrongdoing. Adani shares have been on a rise recently and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has gained 7.4% so far this year.

Adani Group, which has attracted controversy for its giant Australia coal mine and the billionaire’s alleged closeness to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has offered DFC’s investment as a vote of confidence following Hindenburg’s allegations.

“We see this as an affirmation of our vision, our capabilities and our governance by the international community,” Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and the tycoon’s son, told reporters in Colombo when the deal was announced.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com