(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States State Department has offered a reward of US$7 million for information leading to the arrest of Artem US, a Russian entrepreneur convicted in New York on charges including money laundering, oil smuggling and sanctions evasion. has announced. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York in October 2022 charged the US and six others with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The indictment was dropped following the detention of the USS at Milan’s Malpensa Airport during a visit to Turkey via Italy.

Artem Uss, son of Krasnoyarsk Governor Alexander Uss, has claimed that the case against him is politically motivated. USS lawyers suggested the United States might want to use her as a bargaining chip to secure the release of Americans imprisoned in Russia, such as Paul Whelan, who was convicted of espionage in 2020.

Initially placed under house arrest near Milan pending extradition, USS managed to escape and disappeared after an Italian court agreed to extradite him to US authorities in March. He reappeared in Russia a week later and expressed gratitude to the “strong and reliable” individuals who assisted him during what he described as “particularly dramatic” days.

The State Department’s reward, offered under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), is intended to reward individuals for the “arrest and/or conviction” of Artyom US for conspiring or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime. To encourage providing information. , This development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the US, raising questions about the broader geopolitical implications and complexities of international legal cooperation.

MENAFN06122023000045015687ID1107544431



legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, please contact the provider above.

Source: menafn.com