America has a choice: happy, left-wing Finland or angry, right-wing Hungary

It is becoming clear that the period leading up to the 2024 national elections could be a turning point for the nation. The political and cultural conflict between the Left and the Right may reach its peak. So, let’s look at where we are and where we can go.

The most important context of this political moment appears in the feelings and attitudes of the population. It’s not a secret (majority of?) The adult population in the United States is not feeling good about the future. The Pew Research Center and The New York Times report that 60% of adults think the country is in decline and more than half think the economy is going to weaken in the future. Furthermore, more than two-thirds of adults think children today will be less happy as adults than their parents, and 80% expect tough economic times and increased political conflict and dysfunction in the future.

These sentiments can be easily seen in our streets and localities. Today, many ordinary Americans are afraid and unsafe.

However, specifications may vary. The political left and right understand some of the same general problems, but disagree on their causes and what should be done.

Why are our democratic processes under attack? Is it an election of voting fraud and theft or voting suppression and the influence of big money?

What is the reason for the widespread and growing social and economic inequality in our country? Are we dominated and oppressed by a highly educated professional elite, or is it a problem of the wealth and power of corporations and the economic elite?

What is the nature of racial injustice and conflict? Is it that the country is being taken over by immigrants and people of color, or is it a product of continued racism and white supremacy?

How should we respond to the declining quality of life? Should we be giving more opportunities to those who are struggling, or is it enough to allow those who can pay to go behind the “velvet curtain” and secure a good life for themselves? Can do?

How should we handle the fluidity of gender and sexuality? Do we celebrate our diversity, or do we forcibly enforce traditional roles and rules?

How do we organize and use new technologies of mass communication? Do we regulate AI, media and the Internet or do we allow the market to define truth and lies?

What is happening with the climate and environment? Are we facing a severe crisis defined by global warming and widespread environmental destruction, or are we experiencing control and natural cycles of environmental conditions?

Broadly speaking, rightists believe that our problems are caused by too much government and that things will get better when government gets smaller. They think that the problems of ordinary Americans will be solved if we allow economic markets to operate without government rules and regulations. He believes that the two most important causes of the current crisis are the power and influence possessed by a relatively small group of highly educated liberal professionals who control the media and dominate an already very large government and the growing “wokeness” There is influence. Promoted by groups such as liberals, socialists, feminists, gender fluid and diverse individuals, immigrants, and people of color.

The political right argues that we need a strong leader who can overcome the forces of the left, shrink government, and unleash the market to fix our society. If we allowed individuals to freely use their resources in the political arena and pursue their economic self-interests without hindrance from government regulation, life in the United States would be better. private schools and private health care; lower taxes, especially for those wealthy “job creators”; And, the media and cultural institutions (family, church, and schools) that have returned us to our “traditional” values: this is what will build a better future for the United States and help us regain our place as an exceptional nation. Will allow to receive. Earth.

On the other hand, the left proposes a more social-democratic nation that takes lessons from the “best in the world” practices of Scandinavia and the so-called “Nordic model”. The Left values ​​equality and equity, inclusion and diversity, natural sustainability and revitalized democracy.

More practically, these amount to a fairly well-known set of value propositions: reducing the power of money and money in our politics; Promoting democracy by increasing people’s access to voting and abolishing the electoral college system; and allowing the government to regulate the media in a way that promotes and rewards factual communication while prohibiting the spread of rumors, lies, and hatred; Using the law to promote equality, inclusion and diversity by working towards building a truly segregated society at work, at home, at school and throughout our institutions; Eliminate discrimination on the basis of race, class, sex, sexuality, age, nationality and ability; allowing the government to respond to economic inequality by supporting the growth of unions and other class-based organizations; Using government to provide healthy and sustainable lives for all by delinking life opportunities (such as education, health care, environmental sanitation, housing, transportation, and entertainment) from income; Improving the economic health of society by using the government to establish monopolies over important sectors of the economy; And, promoting social equality through programs such as universal basic income, publicly subsidized housing, health care for all, decent pensions for all, and more leisure time.

The left argues that these efforts could be funded by a reduction in war spending and a truly progressive tax system where everyone would pay their fair share.

This choice can be expressed as a choice of which national model to emulate, the social democracy of Northern Europe as praised by Bernie Sanders or the free market capitalism of Hungary as praised by Steve Bannon and others? To make our choice more transparent, here’s how these two “model nations” rank in an international comparison: According to the quality-of-life index developed by Numbeo (higher is better) the US currently ranks at 178 points. While Finland is at 188 and Hungary is at 132. On the UN Human Development Index (0-1.0, higher is better), the US scores .92, Finland .94, and Hungary .85. The US ranks 8th in the world in the OECD’s Better Life Index ranking, while Finland is 5th and Hungary is 26th. And, in the medium publication US News & World Report’s ranking of “best countries”, the US is ranked 23rd, Finland 5th, and Hungary 34th.

So, is it Hungary or Finland? Do we go left or right?

