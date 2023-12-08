The charity supports programs that promote literacy and provide essential community resources

scheduled tribe. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ameren coworkers love their libraries. The company has awarded $200,000 in grants to 100 public libraries in its Missouri and Illinois service area as part of Ameren’s Love Your Library program. The libraries honored were selected based on nominations from Ameren colleagues.

Ameren logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

Ameren’s colleagues note how her own local library shaped her love of reading, and the joy her children have experienced there as they developed early literacy skills. In addition to books, these libraries are also providing free summer programming, Internet access, job resources, polling stations, and other services that directly impact the community.

“Part of our AmerenCares mission is to advance institutions like public libraries that build thriving communities,” said Gwen Mizell, Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability, Diversity and Philanthropy Officer at Ameren. “From educational workshops to Internet access, from children’s story times to cool places to gather on the hottest of days, libraries play a vital role in connecting the community and opening doors to opportunity.”

Public libraries tackle the economic divide and level the playing field, especially in rural and disadvantaged communities, so that people of every age, income level, location, ethnicity, and physical ability can access the resources they need to learn. They also serve as a vital stop gap by providing many essential services for free, including:

Student support services, such as tutoring and printing access.

Book distribution to senior citizens sitting at home.

Technology, Internet access and computer classes.

Job Search Resources.

English as a Second Language Program.

Shelter and food for displaced people during severe weather.

Social workers who can connect community members to other important resources.

The Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust was established in 1944 as the company’s principal source of philanthropic investment in community projects and programs. The allocation from the trust’s AmerenCares program comes entirely from corporate income.

