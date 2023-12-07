AMD's new products represent the first real threat to Nvidia's AI dominance

The big chip and software product unveiled by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on Wednesday represents the first real competitive threat to Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in artificial intelligence.

AMD AMD, -1.32% unveiled several products, including the official launch of its graphics processor units (GPUs) in the Instinct MI300 family to accelerate AI applications and its software ecosystem called ROCM to compete with Nvidia’s NVDA. Mechanism, -2.28. %CUDA Software Platform.

No matter how dominant Nvidia remains with its popular GPUs, AMD plans to gain market share by becoming the No. 2 company attacking this specific niche, a tried-and-tested formula that has worked well with Intel Corp. Have worked in your rivalry. INTC, -1.55% in the core processor space for both PCs and servers.

Also read: Lean on Lisa Su, AMD’s data-center business is Intel’s true rival.

“They no longer have the empty playing field that they had until now,” said Chirag Decate, a Gartner analyst at Nvidia. “To put it bluntly, in this multi-vendor market ecosystem, you will see end users benefit, and omni-channel partners benefit.” Nvidia will no longer be able to manage high prices and the same level of profit margins as it has for its GPUs in the past.

“Nvidia is clearly getting a lot of market share,” said Daniel Newman, principal analyst and founding partner of Futurum Research. “Even though they’re partnering with everyone, companies are struggling to get product… We need competition, we need supply.”

AMD said its new chips are now available, and the chip maker has outed several hardware companies, such as Dell Technologies Inc. Dell, -2.40% Lenovo 992, -2.97% and Supermicro SMCI, -3.63% , which will introduce them. their systems. Some cloud customers have also committed, including Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -1.00% of Azure and Oracle Corp. ORCL, -2.18% includes cloud businesses.

Analysts said they believe AMD’s chips will be able to take hold in the AI ​​market because they will be able to offer customers lower costs and in some cases higher performance than Nvidia. Gartner’s Decett said the MI300X chips have much larger memory capacities, which will save customers money across many workloads.

“You can run similar-sized models faster, and in many cases, using fewer resources,” he said. “It’s a huge difference. That memory capacity is really important, and really a differentiator.”

AMD’s presence won’t change things overnight and the market certainly isn’t expecting it to. Nvidia shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday, while AMD shares fell 1.3%. Decate said Nvidia will also move the goal post again with its next offering. “But today, AMD has an attractive offer.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com