AMD’s new AI chip is ready to steal earnings headlines

(Bloomberg) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has shown it can finally challenge Intel Corp. Now he is competing with the new king of the chip industry.

When AMD reports earnings Tuesday afternoon, investors will be focused on its new artificial intelligence accelerator chip — seen as the company’s best hope to compete with Nvidia Corp’s H100, which won that company’s first Helped transform it into a trillion-dollar semiconductor manufacturer.

Both chips are used to feed data to AI software making it more effective in a process called training. Nvidia currently owns the market where surging sales have caused its stock price to nearly double this year.

“The hope is that the PC industry is moving forward, but AI is really what everyone is counting on,” said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services. “We’re counting on it for Nvidia and hopefully for AMD.”

AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su is expected to detail on Tuesday how AMD is bracing for an improving environment for personal computers and weaker demand for server chips – key markets that determine its near-term trajectory. .

But most of the questions for AMD will likely be over its new MI300 chip, which the company said it will debut in the fourth quarter. How quickly the product attracts customers is seen as a key to the stock’s direction. Shares of AMD are up 48% this year, well ahead of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, but well below June, when excitement about all things AI was at its peak.

Su is credited with turning around the fortunes of a company that spent most of its history in Intel’s shadow, gaining market share with new products.

Still, while last week’s report from Intel showed that the PC market is improving, inventory overhang still remains in the server market, a key area where AMD has gained share and boosted profits. Demand remains sluggish as large customers’ budgets are being spent on accelerators rather than the usual types of processors that Intel and AMD sell in that market.

In AMD’s earnings call in August, there were about 40 mentions about the new MI300 chip. Su tried to strike a balance between showing excitement about its prospects and reining in expectations of how quickly it would contribute heavily to company revenue. He declined to give a specific dollar target and told one analyst that his estimate was too bullish. It’s possible that later today, he will face similar efforts to provide more details.

“The AMD narrative right now feels out of whack with everything about their datacenter (and, especially, their AI story),” Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Stacey Rusgon wrote in a research note. While the MI300 product next year “will be the story”, Rasgon said that “we don’t expect real volumes until the second half.”

By that time, he cautioned, Nvidia will be ready to deliver an update to its market-leading chip.

One thing Su and his Intel and Nvidia counterparts have agreed on so far is that they believe the opportunities for chipmakers in AI systems are only in the early stages and that the market will become much larger over time. Will go. Su estimates that the market for accelerators like the MI300 will reach $150 billion by 2027.

In general, AMD is Nvidia’s natural rival in this market. Both companies are major providers of graphics chips for gaming PCs. That type of chip, when tuned for data center work, excels at crunching through AI training workloads due to the GPU’s ability to perform multiple streams of work at the same time, in so-called parallel computing. it occurs.

Apple Inc. has announced a new iMac, MacBook Pros and the third generation of its in-house Mac processor line, featuring a first-of-its-kind M3 chip that boosts performance and graphics horsepower.

Samsung Electronics Co. has predicted that the memory chip market, which has been suffering from a recession for a long time, is moving towards recovery after reporting third quarter profit well ahead of analysts’ estimates.

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is priced at less than half the price Elon Musk paid a year ago.

IAC Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. Barry Diller, president of Google, wrote to senior Google executives that he was “on the verge of revolt” over the increasing number of ads on the search engine’s results page, pushing down organic listings.

BlackBerry Ltd. Chief Executive Officer John Chen will leave the software giant this week, ending a decade-long tenure that failed to turn around the company’s fortunes.

