amd (AMD +0.42%) stock is in rally mode again. This has less to do with the Q3 2023 earnings update and more to do with AMD management’s coordination with other high-tech executives talking up the merits of the upcoming Mi300X chip system for AI. AMD stock has more than doubled in value in an AI-fueled rally heading into 2023, and is back at all-time highs since the Mi 300X event in early December.

But like all semiconductor stocks laying the groundwork for the AI ​​movement, AMD trades at a high premium. Is it still a buy for 2024?

Move over, Nvidia – AMD wants a seat at the AI ​​table

The current hype around generic AI infrastructure has really ignited NVIDIA And its explosive data center revenue earlier this year. At this point, the market for AI training – where a company’s data is used to optimize an algorithm that can create new digital content on command – is dominated by Nvidia. At an AI event on December 6, AMD CEO Lisa Su claimed that the Mi300X has reached performance parity with comparable Nvidia systems in AI training.

However, speculation markets – when trained AI algorithms are put into use – are more open-ended. This is where AMD is talking about the performance of the MI300X. Su claims that the chip system is capable of performing 1.4 times to 1.6 times better than the competition.

But why all the fuss in the first place? Existing data centers worldwide are valued at approximately $1 trillion, and the computing infrastructure within them needs to be refreshed or replaced every four to five years. Generative AI infrastructure is now being layered onto that existing data center base, and it is believed that this new AI buildout could nearly double the value of the data center market by the end of this decade.

Wisely, Su said that AMD believes annual AI infrastructure spending will “grow from $30 billion in 2023 to more than $150 billion in 2027.” But after all this came to light last year, Su says AMD now thinks the data center AI market (including AI accelerator systems like the MI300X) will reach “over $400 billion in 2027.”

If this is even a slightly accurate estimate, AMD could have a lot to gain. And this explains why the tech industry at large is gravitating toward AMD’s (as well as Nvidia’s) AI programs. Executives also joined Su & Company on stage Microsoft, meta platform, DitchAnd super micro computer To praise the MI300X.

The premium is guaranteed, but how much?

All the hype aside, AMD’s AI chip business is still far behind Nvidia’s. No financial update was given at the December AI event, but about a month earlier, Su said at AMD’s Q3 2023 earnings update that AI accelerator sales could exceed “$2 billion” in 2024, up from $2 billion in 2023. Approximately more than $400 million.

That’s a great growth outlook, but AMD is a broadly diversified company that’s on pace to bring in nearly $23 billion in total sales this year. In itself, the MI300X is not a reason to buy AMD stock, which currently trades at a 35x premium to Wall Street analysts’ expectations for 2024 earnings per share.

I’m a happy AMD shareholder, but I’m taking a more cautious approach to the AI ​​hype. That said, I think there are other reasons to be optimistic about AMD’s 2024 prospects. It looks like the PC market is stabilizing, and strong profitability may be making a comeback. This seems to be a forgotten part of the AMD story that could provide potential upside for the stock.

Still, until financials provide more clarity on what’s coming down the road in 2024, I think it’s best to buy AMD stock in small batches right now, perhaps using a dollar-cost averaging scheme. By doing.

