AMD takes back 5% market share from Intel as CPU sales continue to improve

AMD owns about 20% of the desktop CPU market and almost a quarter of servers, according to new data from Mercury Research for the third quarter of 2023. That’s about 5% more in both cases than AMD’s share at this time last year.

Mercury also says that for the market as a whole, both desktop and mobile CPU sales grew “well above normal seasonal rates” in the third quarter of 2023. His overall conclusion? “The market is actually exiting the turbulent recession created by the post-COVID bubble of excess shipments and inventory that began in mid-2021.”

On the mobile side, Mercury’s figures show more modest growth for AMD with a 3.8% market share year over year. But the research organization says AMD’s mobile figures are likely flattered by inventory adjustments in the so-called channel rather than reflecting laptop sales for AMD.

Still, if you track things over a longer time frame, AMD is actually on the up and up. As recently as 2018, it had virtually no market share in servers. It now owns almost a quarter of the market.

AMD’s share of laptops and desktops never fell to the same catastrophic extent as its server sales, but it fell below 10% on desktops in 2016 and was still below 10% on laptops in 2018. So the overall trajectory is pretty stellar. Perhaps that’s why AMD’s market capitalization, or its total value as a company according to the share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding, is $183 billion as these words are typed and Intel’s is actually a lower $159 billion. It is dollar.

Of course, AMD’s success means we all have different expectations from the company. Gone are the days when we could rationalize AMD’s failures on the grounds that it was a plucky and moneyless upstart taking on the incomprehensible strengths of Intel. AMD is also one of the big boys now.

As it happens, this attitude should apply not only to CPUs, where AMD is going gangbusters, but also to GPUs. AMD’s market share in the graphics sector hasn’t recovered to nearly the same extent and it’s becoming harder to make that excuse because AMD is too small and too bad to compete with Nvidia.

Undoubtedly, Nvidia is the more prosperous company. Its current market cap is more than one trillion dollars. But as AMD continues to succeed in CPUs, its failure to really take hold in the PC gaming graphics market is becoming quite disappointing.

