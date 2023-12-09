AMD Stock: All Eyes on New AI Chip - What Morgan Stanley Expects - TipRanks.com

Semiconductor Chip Powerhouse on Thursday, December 7, 2023 Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Unveiled its latest series of chips designed for the artificial intelligence market, known as the Instinct MI300X APU (Accelerated Processing Unit). AMD claims the Mi300X will deliver 1.6x faster computing speeds than Nvidia’s existing H100 HGX chip. Furthermore, AMD estimates that these new chips will enable the company to capture a significant share of the total $400 billion market for AI chips, which is currently dominated by Nvidia with about 90% market share.

Now what does Wall Street have to say about that boast?

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore has issued a report on Emperor’s new chips. Moore takes a favorable view of AMD stock, rating it as Overweight (i.e. Buy). Among the positives Moore cited was that AMD “has secured support for the MI300 from Microsoft, Oracle, Meta and others.” Moore also posited a total addressable market for AI chips of $400 billion per year – a market that, as already stated, has been an almost wholly owned subsidiary of Nvidia to date.

Relative to AMD’s current annual revenue of just $22 billion, this appears to be a huge market opportunity.

Despite the positive tone of AMD’s press release and related event, it appears that Moore still has some reservations and a reluctance to be overly optimistic about this development.

Such as?

Well, like the fact that AMD is saying the market for AI chips is $400 billion-big. Nvidia believes the AI ​​market size is only $250 billion, and AMD said it was $150 billion just a few months ago. Furthermore, given that the entire semiconductor market, globally, is currently only worth $600 billion, AMD’s claim of a “$400 billion” total addressable market in AI chips alone seems a bit aggressive.

The second point worth highlighting is Moore’s belief that most buyers of AMD’s AI chips expect it to be a “cost-effective” alternative to Nvidia chips for use in AI inference operations. On the one hand, “cost-effective” could be a good thing – helping AMD enter a market where Nvidia currently dominates. On the other hand, “cost effective” may not be good news for profit margins.

And here’s one final point to consider: Current buyers of Nvidia chips might like the idea of ​​serving as a potential alternative supplier of chips to AMD. But they might not want to speak too loudly about this ability. This is because, as Moore explains: “Customers are reluctant to support any NVIDIA alternative, given the risk that it could reduce their allocation of Nvidia chips”.

Translation: There’s real concern that if an Nvidia customer makes it so public that he or she is considering buying chips from AMD, Nvidia might decide to not sell this customer all the Nvidia chips that customer wants to buy. Is.

Long story short: There’s an 800-pound gorilla hanging out in the AI ​​chip market today, and AMD ain’t it.

Overall, the Street currently has a cautiously optimistic outlook for the chip giant. Analyst consensus rates AMD a Moderate Buy based on 25 Buys vs. 9 Holds. However, shares have been bullish for 2023 and are up 99% year-to-date, and as such, the $129.45 average price target suggests they will remain range-bound for the foreseeable future. (See AMD Stock Forecast)

Source: www.tipranks.com