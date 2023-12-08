Advanced Micro Devices has raised its market forecast for artificial intelligence chips to $400 billion by 2027. Chipmakers are sure to grow their share of that pie in the coming years, but the industry’s dominant player, Nvidia, is well-positioned to handle the inevitable competition. A few months ago, AMD CEO Lisa Su estimated that the AI ​​​​chip market would be worth $150 billion by 2027, amid a surge in investment in the technology since the launch of OpenAI’s viral chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022. Nvidia, along with officially launching its Mi 300 Compound represents the annual growth rate. The complex language models behind ChatGPT were trained using Nvidia’s chips. Bank of America analysts estimate that overall, Nvidia captures about 90% of the market for AI training. It’s impossible to say whether AMD’s market-size predictions will be realized. Indeed, some Wall Street analysts, including Citigroup, Bernstein and Morgan Stanley, said it seemed overly optimistic. The skeptics may be proven right. But at this point, the trajectory of AMD’s AI chip forecast matters more than the specific numbers. The company believes that meeting the demands of future AI workloads will require a significant increase in computing power. It’s more about market growth than market share. In an AI world as big as AMD’s, many species of artificial intelligence chips could flourish. “I think there’s clearly room for both, because the demand is so high,” Jim Cramer said Thursday. “But Nvidia’s software layer still gives them the edge. Not the actual hardware. They seem almost identical.” AMD shares rose more than 9% on Thursday and have nearly doubled year to date. Club stock Nvidia, which has more than tripled this year, added 2%. AMD, a former club holding, joined our bullpen watchlist of stocks in early October due to our belief the company could be the No. 2 player behind Nvidia in the AI ​​chip market. NVDA AMD YTD Mountains Nvidia’s AMD vs. Year-to-date Stock Performance. Nvidia’s combination of hardware and software has been the secret behind its AI leadership to date. In 2006, Nvidia launched a proprietary software called CUDA, which allowed developers to maximize the computing capabilities of their chips. CUDA is still a key part of Nvidia’s competitive position, even as AMD is making progress on its open-source answer known as ROCm. Recently, Nvidia’s attractiveness as an investment has been enhanced by a separate software opportunity. With services like DGX Cloud, a supercomputer accessible through a web browser, and AI Enterprise, a suite of tools for companies to develop their own artificial intelligence applications, Nvidia has a growing software-and- The service is a revenue stream that, so far, AMD doesn’t have. The MI300X processor appears to be a formidable piece of hardware compared to Nvidia’s H100, which was launched earlier this year. The H100 is in short supply amid an influx of orders from cloud service providers and other tech giants. Club Holdings Microsoft and Meta Platform, as well as OpenAI, are among the companies placing orders for AMD’s chip – evidence that there is appetite for both more computing power and alternatives to Nvidia. Cloud providers, in particular, benefit from AMD increasing the availability of high-quality AI chips as they try to get their hands on as many as possible to power a growing number of AI applications. AMD has said it expects AI chip revenue to be at least $2 billion in 2024, which would account for about 7.5% of the company’s revenue, according to analyst estimates compiled by FactSet. By comparison, Nvidia’s data-center division — which is home to sales of its AI chips — is expected to generate more than $77 billion in revenue in the 12 months ending January 2025, according to FactSet. While Nvidia’s networking business also moves into data-center sales, it is clear that its AI chip business is inferior to AMD’s at this stage. This is also reflected in their market capitalizations: $1.14 trillion for Nvidia and $206 billion for AMD. AMD argued that the Mi300X and H100 provide roughly comparable performance in training large AI models, while claiming that its chip provides better improvement than the H100 in a process called inference. This is basically the daily deployment of an AI model after it has been trained on a ton of data. Of course, Nvidia is set to launch an updated version of the H100 next year – branded as the H200 – that’s better suited for inference than its predecessor. This should enable Nvidia to “recapture the performance lead,” Citigroup said in a note to clients on Thursday. Analysts also expect Nvidia to announce an entirely new AI chip called the B100 sometime in 2024. At this point, AMD is completely in the AI ​​chip race with Nvidia. There may be more than one winner. (Jim Cramer’s charitable trust is long NVDA, MSFT, META. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Supermicro’s keynote presentation during the Computex conference in Taipei on June 1, 2023.

Walid Berezgh | Sopa Images | LightRocket | getty images

Source: www.cnbc.com