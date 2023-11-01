AMD makes bold prediction for its AI chips – but it’s really not so far-fetched

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave Wall Street a bold estimate of revenue from its first AI chips for next year, and though the outlook may seem like a high hurdle, it’s quite possible that Chief Executive Lisa Su will deliver on her promise. Can.

Su told analysts on AMD’s AMD earnings call on Tuesday that the company could see data-center revenue from its graphics processing units (GPUs) of about $400 million in the fourth quarter, while the total could exceed $2 billion in 2024 because Revenue continues to increase.

“This growth will make the MI300 the fastest product to reach one billion dollars in sales in AMD’s history,” Su said.

Su’s forecast was bolder than some on Wall Street had predicted. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rackers said in a note late Tuesday that Su’s forecast was “completely ahead” of AMD’s recently raised estimate of $1.7 billion for data-center GPU revenue.

The upbeat AI buzz helped offset the less rosy overall outlook for the fourth quarter, driven by pressure from AMD’s gaming and embedded-chip businesses. That forecast initially sent AMD shares down nearly 5% a few hours after the results were released, but the stock ended the extended session down less than 1% as the AI ​​commentary appeared to calm investors.

Su made a compelling case that AMD will be able to meet its optimistic forecast. He talked about the company’s partnership with customers for its new chip family called MI300, the strong demand for chips designed for artificial intelligence, and the “significant” progress AMD has seen so far with MI300.

“I think we’re very pleased with the technical milestones we see, and then we’ve also made significant progress from the customer side,” he said, calling for stronger engagement with customers ranging from hyperscalers to enterprise customers to new AI startups. Hui said. The company has not yet disclosed the name of any potential customer.

AI chips could help boost growth in AMD’s data-center segment, which remained flat at $1.6 billion during the third quarter. AMD has made big inroads with corporate customers since returning to the server market years ago under Su, and those enterprise customers should now be more willing to try new chips from AMD.

Also read: Lean in Lisa Su: AMD’s data center business is Intel’s true rival.

Su said AMD’s new graphics-processor chips designed to accelerate AI will be targeted at workloads for both inference and training, but he emphasized their performance in inference workloads.

The AI ​​training field is currently dominated by Nvidia Corp.

NVDA, which has already seen a huge increase in revenue from companies looking to run AI in data centers. But Nvidia’s supply has been disrupted, and the CEO of chip startup D-Matrix recently told MarketWatch that customers are looking for alternatives.

In recent days, investors have been nervous that the latest US ban on some advanced chips for China could affect Nvidia’s future revenues by billions of dollars, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A sales ban in China could potentially impact AMD as well, and that’s not the only risk to the company. Bernstein Research analyst Stacey Rasgon pointed to some other risks to AMD’s AI ambitions in a note ahead of AMD’s earnings on Tuesday. “While we suspect incremental revenues will start coming soon (and expect the company to talk about new customer wins) we don’t expect actual volumes until then.” [second half](Which could limit the development paths for it somewhat next year and also leave them open to Nvidia’s Blackwell launch around the same time),” Rasgon said earlier this week.

However, so far Su has not been one to speculate lightly, and appears to have great confidence in AMD’s products and the company’s relationship with its customers. AMD is counting on being a big part of the growing AI boom, and management’s willingness to put numbers on the opportunity should make investors feel better about the company’s ability to capitalize on the new market.

Source: www.marketwatch.com