AMD earnings preview: The race to catch Nvidia is on

AMD (AMD) is looking for a power up as it reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

Amid the AI ​​boom, the chipmaker is competing with Nvidia (NVDA), which currently rules AI chips. Recently, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said that the field of AI is more open than it appears right now – an idea that AMD is betting on.

“I don’t believe in moats when the market is moving so fast,” Su told the audience at the 2023 Code Conference. “When you think of the trenches, … [they are in] “Markets where people don’t really want things to change too much.”

AMD’s latest datacenter chip, the MI300, will help the company gain a competitive edge. “AMD is particularly well positioned to thrive [second half of 2024] At the same time its AI revenues have grown,” wrote Wedbush’s Matt Bryson, who rates the stock Outperform on Oct. 25.

Bryson said that, although there may be uncertainty about near-term results, he sees “a more positive outlook for AMD’s growth from 2024 to 2025.”

TD Cowen’s Matthew Ramsay, writing on October 16, said that, while it may be a “volatile” earnings season for AMD and competitors like Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell (MRVL), these companies are poised for strong growth by the end. Are ready. In 2024 and 2025.

“We continue to emphasize that the vast majority of these semi-franchises … are high-quality, high-margin businesses and the long-term secular trends remain quite positive,” they wrote.

income has collapsed

AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su holds the company’s new MI300X chip at an event outlining AMD’s artificial intelligence strategy in San Francisco, US, on June 13, 2023. Reuters/Stephen Nellis

Here are the key figures compiled by Bloomberg that analysts are expecting to see from AMD:

Revenue: $5.7 billion expected

Adjusted EPS: 68 cents expected

Adjusted gross margin: 51% expected

Data center revenue: $1.62 billion expected

Gaming revenue: $1.53 billion expected

R&D expenditure: $1.45 billion expected

Q4 revenue: $6.4 billion expected

On Friday, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought more than 50,000 shares of AMD, a purchase valued at more than $5 million.

Currently, Wall Street analyst recommendations for AMD stand at 39 Buy, 12 Hold, 1 Sell.

AMD shares are up nearly 50% year-to-date.

