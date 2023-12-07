AMD claims MI300X is the world's fastest AI hardware

AMD claims Llama2 has 1.4x the performance. amd

The hardware looks capable enough, but the software optimization story still has a long way to go to get close to Nvidia’s. But given the current demand/supply imbalance, I doubt AMD can sell everything it has.

AMD launched the MI300 to curious fans and followers in San Jose. Undoubtedly, the market is ready to give AMD a shot at AI accelerator orders, as it is the only GPU truly competitive with the Nvidia H100. According to AMD, the hardware is already being shipped to OEMs Such as HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Supermicro and others and should be available in the next quarter. let’s take a closer look.

What did AMD announce?

AMD announced the CDNA3-based Instinct Mi300X for AI inference and training (more memory) and the Mi300A for HPC (tight CPU-GPU coupling). The MI300A is being built by Lawrence Livermore Labs, known as El Capitan, and is expected to become the world’s first 2 exaflop supercomputer. While “X” will get all the attention for generative AI, “A” is probably the more interesting technology.

The MI300X is the essential AI workhorse for AMD. amd

The MI300X’s primary competitors will be the Nvidia H100 and next year the H200. AMD naturally compared its GPU to the H100, which has smaller high-bandwidth memory (HBM) than the Mi300X; The 300X has eight stacks of HBM3 for 192GB, while the H100 only has 80GB. A more interesting comparison will be the upcoming H200 that will ship in Q2 2024.

Instinct MI300X amd

AMD claims the Mi300X is on par with the H100 for training and outperforms the H100 by 10-20% for inference. The industry has been waiting for an alternative to Nvidia to create competition for a long time, and the X specifications deliver. However, we suspect that real-world AI applications will be somewhat slower, but as we said before, it won’t matter because the market wants more GPUs, and AMD will increase supply to meet market demand.

Note that Intel will be upgrading its Gaudi architecture next year, as will Nvidia and others, so we are entering a new phase of the AI ​​accelerator market. The era of leapfrog in AI has begun.

MI300X has better FLOPS than Nvidia H100, which doesn’t translate into better applications , [+] Display. amd

As for HPC, AMD claims the MI300A has 10-20% better performance than the H100 on applications like HPCG and GROMACS, which is a bit strange since the MI300A actually has 80% better 64-bit floating point performance. The benchmarks look much better for OpenFOAM. CFD code is four times faster on the MI300A than on the Hopper.

MI300A is a beast for HPC Author

amd ai software

Software makes AI chips sing; Or hoarse. AMD has an AI software stack and ecosystem based on the open source ROCM, which helps people port from Nvidia CUDA and optimize their code for the AMD architecture. The community attending today’s event emphasized that this open source approach is a key differentiator for them and AMD.

AMD has worked with Hugging Face to enable over 62,000 AI models that “just work” on the MI300. While we don’t have benchmarks to tell how well they work (ie, GPUs and Infinity are optimized for the communication fabric), it doesn’t matter in a world where companies “just work for” Will pay. And OpenAI announced that it will add MI300 to the standard Triton distribution.

AMD has also announced the new ROCM v6 with features like flash attention, numerical precision down to 8-bit, and collective communications will be supported on the Ryzen client platform as well as the Mi300.

ROCm6 combined with MI300 provides an 8x increase in performance Author and AMD

AMD has announced AI software for Ryzen PCs that quantizes and deploys a pre-trained model using ONNX, and a new Ryzen 8040 chip that expands support for AI coming next year. Is.

Customer Testimonials

Dr. Su was joined on stage by several partners who enthusiastically support AMD and its new GPUs. Microsoft announced that the MI300X is available today in preview on Azure. Karan Batta, vice president of Oracle Cloud, says they are collaborating to deploy MI300 on Oracle Cloud, adding, “We’re very excited!” Meta said they are installing the Mi300X, and Dell, Lenovo, Supermicro and Hewlett Packard Enterprise all joined Lisa on stage and all adopted the Mi300 family and the ROCM software.

Microsoft amd

To refute the notion that InfiBand is the only answer to interconnecting large GPU clusters, Arista, Broadcom and CISCO joined Forrest Norrod on stage. And Microsoft came back to the stage to promote Windows CoPilot and the AMD Ryzen platform for the new world of AI PCs.

Microsoft and Lisa discuss the benefits of Copilot. Author

conclusion

We had high expectations from this announcement from AMD and we were not disappointed. While we wish we had MLPerf results, the market really won’t care, and customers and partners are already lining up to buy new AMD GPUs and help build the open source ecosystem needed for this platform.

However, we view AMD’s claim that the MI300X is the world’s fastest AI platform with skepticism. It will take a community and years to optimize software and models on AMD to the same extent that Nvidia enjoys today.