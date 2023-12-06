(Bloomberg) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. aimed at a growing market dominated by Nvidia Corp. unveiled new so-called accelerator chips that it said would be able to run artificial intelligence software faster than rival products. .

The company introduced a long-awaited lineup called MI300 at an event held in San Jose, California on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su also gave a startling forecast for the size of the AI ​​chip industry, saying it could reach more than $400 billion in the next four years. This is more than double the estimate given by AMD in August, which shows how quickly expectations for AI hardware are changing.

The launch is one of the most significant in AMD’s five-decade history, setting up competition with Nvidia in the red-hot market for AI accelerators. Such chips help develop AI models by bombarding them with data, a task they handle more efficiently than traditional computer processors.

AMD is growing confident that the Mi300 lineup can win over some of the biggest names in technology, potentially funneling billions of dollars toward the company. AMD said customers using the processors will include Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp and Meta Platform Inc.

Nvidia shares fell 1.4% to $458.98 in New York on Wednesday, while AMD stock fell less than 1% to $117.24.

Surging demand for Nvidia chips by data center operators helped boost its shares this year, pushing the company’s market value to more than $1.1 trillion. The big question is how long this essential accelerator will hold the market.

AMD sees an opening: Large language models — those used by AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT — require large amounts of computer memory, and that’s where the chipmaker believes it has an advantage Is.

The new AMD chip has more than 150 billion transistors and 2.4 times more memory than current market leader Nvidia’s H100. AMD said it also has 1.6x memory bandwidth, which further improves performance.

Su said the new chip is on par with Nvidia’s H100 in its ability to train AI software and is significantly better in terms of the process of running that software once it’s ready for use in the real world.

But Nvidia is developing its next generation of chips. The H100 will be replaced by the H200 in the first half of next year, giving access to new high-speed types of memory. This should at least somewhat match AMD’s offering. And then Nvidia is expected to come out with a brand new architecture for the processor later this year.

AMD’s prediction that AI processors will grow into a $400 billion market underlines the boundless optimism in the artificial intelligence industry. That compares with $597 billion for the entire chip industry in 2022, according to IDC.

As recently as August, AMD offered a more modest forecast of $150 billion over the same period. But it will take some time for the company to capture a larger share of that market. AMD has said its own revenue from accelerators will exceed $2 billion in 2024, with analysts estimating the chip maker’s total sales will reach about $26.5 billion.

The chips are based on the type of semiconductors called graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are commonly used by video gamers to achieve the most realistic experience. Their ability to perform a certain type of calculation faster by performing multiple calculations simultaneously has made them a preferred choice for training AI software.

