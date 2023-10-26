AMD and Korean telco KT back AI software developer Moreh in $22M Series B | techcrunch

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Korean telco KT are among the investors in Moreh, which makes an AI software tool that optimizes and builds AI models. The Santa Clara- and Seoul-based startup said it has raised $22 million in a Series B round, bringing its total raised to $30 million.

Moreh says its core AI software, called MoAI, is similar to Nvidia’s CUDA, but compatible with existing machine learning frameworks like Meta’s PyTorch, Google’s TensorFlow, and applications and AI models previously only available on Nvidia. Could walk.

The startup believes that existing AI software is suitable for small-scale AI models using only a few GPUs (graphics processing units), but inadequate for more massive AI infrastructure. According to a recent report, as “AI is rapidly maturing at enterprise scale,” companies’ IT infrastructure and data architecture are “unsuited” for training AI models.

Gangwon Jo, co-founder and CEO of Moreh, told TechCrunch that Moreh’s AI solutions allow users including AI developers, data center operators, and AI chip manufacturers to build more flexible AI infrastructure, deploying GPUs globally. This is important given the general shortage.

The three-year-old startup’s AI software enables GPUs and other AI chips, such as neural processing units (NPUs), to run AI models, including large language models (LLMs) like GPT-3 and T5, without any code changes. Explained. (An NPU is a specialized chip designed to accelerate machine learning algorithms, while a GPU is used for supercomputing, AI, machine learning, and broader data analysis where numerical accuracy is required.)

KT has been working with Moreh since 2021 to build a cost-effective, scalable AI infrastructure powered by AMD GPUs and MOAI software.

KT claims that Moreh’s offering has proven its technology and its performance in developing LLM and other AI models surpasses Nvidia’s DGX in terms of performance speed and GPU memory capacity. AMD’s MI250 Instinct accelerator powered by the MoAI platform showed 116% more GPU throughput than Nvidia’s A100, according to Moreh, who also said AI developers are looking to start training for larger AI models through their software. Can reduce one tenth of the total time required.

Recently, the startup completed training a Korean language-based LLM with 211 billion parameters and will release the model as open source later this year.

Joe told TechCrunch that Moreh began generating revenue in 2021 and aims to reach approximately $30 million by the end of 2023.

“The AI ​​software ecosystem supporting AMD AI hardware is constantly growing, providing options for data scientists and other users of AI as they build AI models and solutions,” said Brad McCurdy, corporate vice president of data. Which will fuel the continued growth of this industry.” AMD centers around GPU and accelerated processing, it said in a statement.

Moreh will use the money for research and development, product expansion and hiring additional staff, which now has 70 employees. South Korean VC firms Smilegate Investment and Forest Partners, Moreh’s existing investors, also participated in the Series B round.

