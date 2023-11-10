AMC (AMC) stock is falling. And again, this has to do with investors’ fear that their stocks are going under.

On Thursday, the movie chain filed to offer up to $350 million in stock.

The AMC said in the filing that it will use the funds to “enhance liquidity, repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase its existing debt (including expenses, accrued interest and premium, if any) and for general corporate purposes.”

Shares fell as much as 20% on the news, before paring some of their losses.

AMC shares were sold early this year due to investors’ fear of stock dilution. The stock fell nearly 20% in September when AMC announced it planned to sell 40 million shares.

In August, a Delaware court approved the merger between AMC and AMC preferred shares, causing all outstanding shares to become AMC common stock. AMC also executed a 10-for-1 reverse stock split at that time. AMC CEO Adam Aron previously said the stock conversion was important for AMC to maintain reasonable cash balances in 2024 and 2025.

“AMC should now be able to raise additional equity capital,” Aron wrote in a letter to investors following the court’s approval.

The stock issuance move on Thursday overshadowed what Wall Street read as an overall positive earnings report on Wednesday night as well as any potential tailwind from the end of the SAG-AFTRA labor strike.

AMC’s loss per share of $0.09 was narrower than the $0.20 loss the Street had expected, while the company had revenue of $1.41 billion, beating estimates of $1.26 in revenue.

Aron said on the company’s earnings call that AMC would not disclose the material impact of the Beyoncé and Taylor Swift movies until the fourth quarter earnings call.

“For what it’s worth, we played pretty well,” Aaron said. “We’re going to make a good profit by facilitating what was a stadium concert tour, converting it into a film, and getting it into theaters quickly.”

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

