AMC, Nvidia, Shopify, iRobot, Affirm, and More Stock Market Movers Today

At the beginning of the last week of the month, US stocks closed with a decline on Monday.

In response to the news that the owner of wireless towers was the target of renewed activists’ attention, Crown Castle shares rose 3.4% to $107.15.

Elliott Investment Management said it had built a stake worth about $2 billion. It said in a letter made publicly available that it is pushing for a leadership change and that the company is considering selling its fiber-cable business. When Elliott first took over at Crown Castle in 2020 he didn’t make much of an initial impact.

The European Commission said in a statement that it “has informed Amazon (AMZN) of its preliminary view that the proposed acquisition of iRobot could restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners”, following which iRobot’s shares fell by 17%. % declined.” On Friday, iRobot shares surged 39% as hopes grew of winning full EU antitrust approval for its $1.4 billion acquisition of Amazon.

Affirm Holdings, a ‘buy now, pay later’ provider, jumped 12%. According to Adobe Analytics, BNPL usage is expected to reach an all-time high on Cyber ​​Monday.

Shopify gained 4.9% after the e-commerce platform reported a 22% year-over-year increase in Black Friday sales.

Lucid Group

Shares of the EV start-up fell 1.2% after Needham downgraded it to Hold from Buy.

AMC Entertainment shares fell 1.2% after an unexpected holiday weekend at the box office. DesireWalt Disney’s latest film, the film, failed to meet expectations and ranked third in the three-day box office rankings.

Nvidia stock gained 1%. Shares closed 3% lower on Friday after Reuters reported that the chip maker was delaying the launch of one of its new artificial-intelligence chips destined for China until the first quarter of next year.

Cybersecurity company Zscaler closed down 0.6% in response to its latest earnings report and was down 6.3% in after-hours trading.

Reports are expected later in the week from Salesforce, Intuit, Workday, Snowflake, CrowdStrike Holdings, Splunk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Dollar Tree, Okta, Dell Technologies, Marvell Technologies, UiPath and others.

Kroger.

