AMC Entertainment CEO warns strike will create “additional and unnecessary challenges” in 2024

AMC Entertainment turned profitable last quarter and saw revenue rise 45%, beating Wall Street forecasts. CEO Adam Aron found the numbers “quite satisfactory”. But, he said, the short-term effects of the writer and actor strike will create additional and unnecessary challenges for AMC in 2024. “Without taking sides as to who is to blame and how the labor challenges should be resolved, we strongly encourage all parties involved to come to the negotiating table with the intention of immediately reaching an agreement.”

Exhibitors are extremely upset because the release dates of major and minor films keep changing, and they are reluctant to open without actors to promote them.

AMC made solid progress last quarter, posting a profit of $12.3 million in the September quarter from a loss of $227 million a year earlier. Sales increased to $1.4 billion. barbie And oppenheimer The films released in late July were extraordinary. Results were not included Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which did not open until after the third quarter ended. It has grossed approximately $232 million worldwide since its release on October 13. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Will start from 1st December. AMC is delivering both and launching an attractive new business line.

Aron said AMC’s strong results “come at a time when our domestic box office attendance in the quarter was still 16% below comparable 2019 levels. This success is because our contribution per patron was 30% higher than in 2019. All the work we’ve done over the last three and a half years has improved our overall profitability, including innovative marketing and pricing initiatives, which have significantly increased revenues per patron, especially our higher-margin ones. Spending in the food and beverage business, trimming our theater fleet by closing marginal theaters and opening successful new theaters, with a continued focus on managing expenses in a challenging inflationary environment.

Diluted earnings per share improved to $0.08 compared to negative $2.20 last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased from negative $12.9 million to $194 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased from $289.5 million to $65.9 million, with cash generated being $108.7 million, an improvement of $287.9 ​​million from a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 stood at $729.7 million.

It was an eventful quarter for AMC, with Aron warning as recently as July that the series could run out of cash if it wasn’t able to raise some cash. To do this, he had to win the approval of a judge in a complex case in Delaware Chancery Court. Eventually, it got the green light and permission to sell stock to fund the new fund, which it did.

Source: www.bing.com