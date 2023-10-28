Ambassador Audrey Marks receives Woman of Distinction Award

At a prestigious event held at Merkin Hall of the prestigious Kauffman Music Center in Manhattan, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, was presented with an important honor, the Woman of Distinction Award.

The Ambassador was recognized for his extraordinary contributions to diplomacy, entrepreneurship and social advocacy during the 2023 Griffin Awards ceremony organized by the Jamaica College Old Boys Association New York Chapter (JCOBA-NY).

Breaking the glass ceiling: a double feat

The Griffin Award, a prestigious recognition, echoes in the halls of history as Marks is celebrated as the first female Jamaican Ambassador to the United States and the first woman to be honored with this award.

Notably, he has been appointed ambassador twice, adding yet another feather to his cap of extraordinary achievements.

An Entrepreneurial Powerhouse: Beyond Diplomacy

Before he stepped onto the global diplomatic stage, Marx was renowned for his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative foresight.

With a portfolio boasting the founding and management of six vibrant enterprises, including leading online payments system Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited, Marks has undoubtedly made his mark in driving economic growth and displaying an extraordinary blend of versatility and commitment.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey P. Marks is accompanied by Principal Wayne Robinson and fellow Griffin Award winners Dr. Joseph Tait (left) and Mr. Donovan Jones. Mr. Jones is joined by JCOBA-NY President Carl Bennett at the prestigious Kauffman Music Center’s Merkin Hall in Manhattan on Saturday, October 14, 2023. (Photo Derrick Scott)

Celebrating Contribution: A Symphony of Excellence and Impact

The Griffin Awards ceremony was a harmonious celebration of talents, achievements and unwavering commitments to community upliftment and educational advancement.

The event brought together a vibrant group of distinguished alumni, community members, sponsors and supporters, unified in their goal to celebrate Jamaica’s excellence and make impactful contributions to various notable projects at Jamaica College.

supporting educational initiatives

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude and support, Ambassador Marks commended JCOBA-NY for its remarkable contributions over 33 years, particularly leading Jamaica’s robotics program.

This impressive initiative paved the way for Jamaica’s triumphant victory at the International Robotics Olympics in Singapore, demonstrating the transformative power of opportunity and education in shaping future generations.

Inspiration Embodied: A Legacy of Unparalleled Dedication

Ambassador Marx’s legacy is a dazzling tapestry woven from the threads of pioneering work, outstanding contributions and an exemplary commitment to social causes.

His journey, marked by entrepreneurial ingenuity and diplomatic excellence, continues to illuminate paths of progress, empowerment and transformative impact, embodying an inspiring standard of Jamaican excellence.

Source: www.caribbeannationalweekly.com