Amazon’s top freshman executive says store reopenings are part of broader grocery revamp

Amazon Fresh store in Los Angeles in the Woodland Hills neighborhood

annie palmer

In February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said his company was holding off on opening new Fresh Supermarket and Go convenience stores while closing some underperforming locations.

It was all part of a broader belt-tightening campaign at Amazon and pointed to the company’s multi-year and multibillion-dollar decline in entry into brick-and-mortar grocery stores.

But Claire Peters says there is no turning back.

Peters, a 28-year veteran of the retail industry who most recently served as an executive at Australian supermarket giant Woolworths, was appointed vice president of retail at Amazon in February. Peters now oversees Amazon Fresh and reports to ex-Tesco executive Tony Hoggett, who leads Amazon’s physical stores business.

Peters was in Los Angeles this week for the grand re-opening of three Amazon Fresh stores, a brand the company launched during the Covid pandemic to reach a mass-market audience compared to Whole Foods. To improve, Amazon introduced nearly 3,000 new products to expand the selection after hearing from customers that it was falling short in some categories.

In an interview with CNBC, Peters acknowledged that Amazon “has more work to do” to win over customers, but he’s focused on making the grocery shopping experience more entertaining and enjoyable for people. He said the company is as committed as ever to winning its share of the $1.32 trillion US grocery market. Amazon is currently second only to Walmart in the online grocery market.

To succeed in a business that is far removed from its online retail roots, Amazon cannot rely solely on its brand identity, but must provide services that give consumers a reason to choose its stores over the competition.

Shoppers check out sale items while waiting for the opening of the new Amazon Fresh store on E. Colorado Blvd. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Pasadena, CA.

MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images | Medianews group getty images

“I’m not naïve that people will love Amazon,” Peters said at the reopening of the Fresh store in the L.A. neighborhood of Woodland Hills. The store is in a former Toys R Us location in a strip mall with a Citibank branch and an Office Depot.

“But do I want them to really love us, ‘They take all the pain away from my shopping,’ ‘They must be reading my mind,’ ‘Oh my God, how hard is it to take your stuff back after Christmas? There’s irritation,’” Peters said. “I want us to get rid of them all, and if there’s one company that can do that, it’s this one.”

As part of a shift in Amazon’s broader grocery strategy, some key executives were moved to other parts of the company. Dilip Kumar, who previously oversaw physical retail and technology, moved to oversee retail technology within Amazon Web Services. And Stephanie Landry, former vice president of grocery, moved to the sustainability organization.

In addition to the Woodland Hills Fresh store, Amazon reopened a location in nearby Pasadena this week after redesigning two Chicago-area Fresh stores in August.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Peters gave an example of how stores were limited before the upgrade. Customers can buy turkey, but struggle to find other key menu items like cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie filling, Peters said.

Some of its new products come from the company’s strong portfolio of private-label brands. Many of those brands, like Happy Belly English Muffins and Aplenty Potato Chips, have been sold online by Amazon for years,

The store renovation wasn’t just about adding popular items. Amazon had also heard from some customers that Fresh stores were cold and uninviting, Peters said. So, it redesigned the look and feel, adding things like better signage near products and recipe tips.

At the Woodland Hills store, the company removed the meat and seafood counter in favor of more packaged options based on customer feedback, Peters said. It also added self-checkout lanes and Krispy Kreme donut and coffee stalls at the front of the store.

‘Where’s the butter?’

Amazon’s grocery product has been years in the making. The company first launched its fresh grocery delivery service in 2007, then introduced several concepts over the next decade, some of which did not stick. Its boldest move came in 2017, when founder Jeff Bezos led the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods. A year later, Amazon launched a chain of Go cashier-less convenience stores.

On Thursday, Amazon said it was opening up its fresh grocery delivery service to everyone in the US, after testing it in a few cities. Amazon plans to expand delivery and free pickup from Whole Foods stores soon. Delivery fees for non-Prime members range from $7.95 to $13.95 depending on order size.

Amazon has brought aspects of its online store to new places. Walking down the snack aisle at Woodland Hills, there is a digital sign that guides shoppers to the cracker section. The sign has the word “Sponsored” like a display ad on the website, and promotes Annie’s Honey Grahams. Members of Amazon’s $139-a-year Prime loyalty club can now get special discounts on items throughout the store, after the benefit was limited to certain product categories.

Other uses of Amazon technology include Alexa-powered smart displays that can respond to questions like “Where is the butter located?” Answers questions like. or “What are the best-selling items in the store?” Shoppers can use Amazon’s technology-enabled Dash Cart to skip the checkout line.

Peters said Amazon is also testing another concept, called micro-fulfillment centers, or micro FCs. Offering a range of products across all of Amazon’s retail offerings, small, automated warehouses are tied to a physical store, allowing for quick online order fulfillment and a wide range of inventory.

For now, Peters said, Amazon is focusing more on improving the fundamentals.

“We have to make sure that we really submit our new credentials because we wouldn’t want customers to think that our steak, our milk, our eggs, all of our very strong food safety standards, are sitting next to a book in the same distribution center. were kept,” he said. “My approach is really a holistic approach to how we bring it together.”

