Amazon’s revenue increased by 13%, continuous rise. cnn business

New York CNN –

Amazon’s good year continues.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported revenue of $143.1 billion for the quarter ended in September, up 13% from the same period last year and better than analysts’ estimates.

The company reported quarterly profit of $9.9 billion, also better than estimates.

Long-profit Amazon Web Services’ quarterly sales rose 12% to $23.1 billion. The company reported approximately $12.1 billion in advertising revenue, a massive 26% increase over the same period last year. Sales in North America were another bright spot in the report, rising 11% year over year to $87.9 billion.

Shortly after the earnings report on Thursday, Amazon shares jumped more than 3% in after-hours trading, before giving up some of the early gains. Amazon stock has climbed nearly 40% in 2023 alone, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Amazon’s strong sales growth this year comes on the heels of a difficult 2022 for the company and the broader tech sector, which was marked by massive cost-cutting efforts. In March, Amazon announced it was cutting 9,000 jobs in addition to the 18,000 layoffs the company confirmed in January.

The mass layoffs come as Amazon saw a surge in demand in the early days of the pandemic as more people turned to e-commerce, ordering goods online amid lockdowns and restrictions while the virus raged. The company saw demand decline last year as pandemic restrictions began to be eased and rising inflation and other macroeconomic fears weighed on consumer spending.

However, the company sees consistent revenue growth in 2023, suggesting that CEO Andy Jassy’s efforts to rein in costs at the vast business empire appear to be succeeding so far.

Zak Sambor, a senior analyst at Insider Intelligence, said in a note, “The impact of the retail giant’s downturn last year is in the rearview mirror as it has cut significant costs throughout the year and focused its attention on key growth areas ” Thursday afternoon after Amazon posted earnings results.

However, the upbeat earnings report comes as the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states sued Amazon last month in a landmark antitrust case, alleging the company abused its economic dominance and harmed fair competition. . (Amazon has called the lawsuit “incorrect based on facts and law”).

Amazon’s earnings report also follows strong quarterly sales growth reports from fellow tech giants Microsoft, Google and Meta — signaling that big tech companies are continuing their comeback and defying fears of near-term economic weakness. Are.

