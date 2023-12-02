Amazon's Q has 'severe hallucinations' and confidential data leaked in public preview, employees warn

Three days after Amazon announced its AI chatbot Q, some employees are raising concerns about accuracy and privacy issues. According to leaked documents obtained by Q, Q is “experiencing severe hallucinations and leaking confidential data”, including the location of AWS data centers, internal discount programs, and unreleased features. platformer,

An employee marked the incident as a “Save 2”, meaning it was an incident so bad that it required engineers paging through the night and working through the weekend to fix it.

Q’s early woes come as Amazon is working to fight the perception that Microsoft, Google and other tech companies have left it behind in the race to build tools and infrastructure that leverage generative artificial intelligence. Is. In September, the company announced it would invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic. On Tuesday, at its annual Amazon Web Services developer conference, it announced Q — perhaps the highest-profile release in a series of new AI initiatives the company has unveiled this week.

In a statement, Amazon downplayed the importance of employee discussions.

“Some employees are sharing feedback through internal channels and the ticketing system, which is standard practice at Amazon,” a spokesperson said. “No safety issues were identified as a result of that feedback. We appreciate all the feedback we’ve already received and will continue to tune Q as it transitions from a product in preview to becoming generally available.

Q, now available in free preview, was presented as a kind of enterprise-software version of ChatGPT. Initially, it will be able to answer developers’ questions about AWS, edit source code, and cite sources, Amazon executives said on stage this week. It will compete with similar tools from Microsoft and Google but will be priced lower than rivals, at least initially.

At Q’s unveiling, officials described it as more secure than consumer-grade tools like ChatGPT.

Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services, told new York Times The companies had “banned these AI assistants from enterprises due to security and privacy concerns.” In reply, Times “Amazon has designed Queue to be more secure and private than consumer chatbots,” the report said.

An internal document regarding Q’s hallucinations and incorrect responses states that “Amazon Q may cause hallucinations and cause harmful or inappropriate responses. For example, Amazon Queue may return outdated security information that could put customer accounts at risk. The risks outlined in the document are typical of larger language models, all of which produce incorrect or inappropriate responses at least some of the time.

Source: www.platformer.news