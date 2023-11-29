Amazon’s Q AI assistant lets users ask questions about their company’s data

Amazon’s cloud business AWS launched a chat tool called Amazon Q, where businesses can ask questions specific to their companies.

Announced during AWS CEO Adam Selipsky’s keynote at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Q works like an AI assistant where users can ask questions about their businesses using their data. For example, employees can query Amazon Queue on the company’s latest guidelines for logo usage or understand another engineer’s code to maintain an app. Q can surface information instead of an employee sifting through dozens of documents.

Users can access Amazon Q through the AWS management console or individual companies’ documentation pages, developer environments like Slack, and other third-party apps.

Selipsky said questions asked on Amazon Q “will not be used to train any Foundation models.”

Amazon Q can work with any of the models found on Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s repository of AI models, including Meta’s Llama 2 and Anthropic’s Cloud 2. The company said that customers who use Q often choose which model works best for them; Connect to the Bedrock API for models; Use them to learn their data, policies and workflows; And then deploy Amazon Q.

AWS said Amazon Q was trained on 17 years of AWS knowledge and can be used to ask questions specific to AWS usage. It can suggest the best AWS services for a project.

Currently, Amazon Q is only available to users of Amazon Connect, AWS’s service for contact centers. Ultimately, it will be available on other services like Amazon Supply Chain, which helps customers track their supply chain management, and Amazon QuickSight, which is its platform for business intelligence. Amazon Q for Supply Chain and Business Intelligence is available in preview.

Dilip Kumar, vice president of AWS Applications, told the verge It was said in an interview that each instance of Amazon Q on AWS services will look different. On Amazon Connect, Queue is deployed in real-time and essentially listens to customer calls to get information like account details. It gives the contact center agent relevant answers to questions without the agent having to search for it themselves.

“We wanted to connect technology with the services that matter most first, and AI is a natural fit for contact centers, supply chain and business intelligence,” Kumar said.

Amazon Q pricing in Connect starts at $40 per agent per month. According to AWS’s Connect website, users can try Amazon Q in Connect “at no charge until March 1, 2024.”

Selipsky said Amazon Queue recognizes security parameters set by customers, so employees without access to certain information cannot use the query system to retrieve data they are not allowed to see.

Other companies have also made similar products. Microsoft’s CoPilot does something similar for Windows users, Dropbox’s Dash lets people query their stored documents, and Notion this month announced an AI-powered Notes search feature.

With the launch of Amazon Queue, Selipsky also said that AWS Bedrock will provide users the ability to put guardrails around the models used to build AI-powered apps. Now on preview, Guardrails lets companies ensure that their applications and the models used to power them adhere to their data privacy and responsible AI standards.

Companies, especially in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, often point to their inability to secure their data and ensure that their information is not used to train future versions of models. Is. AWS said the ability to modify personally identifiable information of their customers’ end users will also be part of the guardrail, but it is not immediately available.

Source: www.theverge.com