Amazon’s profit margin nears record after CEO Andy Jassy’s dramatic cost-cutting efforts

In top analysts’ estimates for its third-quarter results on Thursday, Amazon reported an operating margin of 7.8%, the highest since reaching a record of 8.2% in early 2021.

The margin improvement reflects CEO Andy Jassy’s massive cost-cutting efforts, primarily through cutting about 27,000 jobs.

Some form of the word optimize was used more than 20 times on the earnings call.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks at the ceremonial ribbon cutting ahead of tomorrow’s opening night for the Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s newest hockey franchise, at Climate Pledge Arena on October 22, 2021 in Seattle.

Bruce Bennett Getty Images Sport | getty images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos famously told rivals, “Your margin is my opportunity.” His successor as CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​has been telling Wall Street about opportunities to boost margins.

Jassy, ​​who took the helm in mid-2021, spent more than a year at the company slashing costs, eliminating 27,000 jobs since last fall, eliminating some risky bets and emphasizing speed and efficiency. are focused on reshaping Amazon’s fulfillment network.

Suddenly, Amazon has become a profit machine.

In its third-quarter earnings report Thursday, Amazon reported an operating margin of 7.8%, its highest since reaching a record 8.2% in the first quarter of 2021. The company’s operating margin, which is the profit left after subtracting the costs to operate the business, was 2% a year ago and has historically been hovering in the low single digits. Bezos was running smoothly, with occasional negative margins.

But the world has changed since early last year, when Wall Street turned on the technology and an extended bull market came to a halt. Rising inflation and higher rates drove investors out of risk and forced tech companies to downsize.

Jassi used some form of the word optimize more than 20 times during Thursday’s earnings call. He was primarily referring to Amazon’s own cost-cutting efforts or efforts by Amazon Web Services customers to reduce their cloud bills while maintaining or even improving performance.

When it comes to customer spending, Jassi said things are starting to look a little better.

“While optimization remains a headwind, we have seen a slowdown in the rate of new cost optimization across AWS, and we are encouraged by the strength of our customer pipeline,” he said. He said AWS has experienced slower growth in recent quarters, but is seeing some “cost optimization,” particularly as demand for generic artificial intelligence increases.

AWS revenue grew 12% in the quarter, a slower pace of expansion than reported by smaller rivals Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Amazon stock was initially seen after hours. But Jassy’s optimistic comments on the call sent shares rising more than 5% to $125.98. Jassie and other Amazon executives spoke at length about the company’s progress in reining in costs.

Net income more than tripled to $9.9 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $2.9 billion, or 28 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 58 cents per share, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue also beat estimates, climbing 13% to $143.1 billion.

The company pointed to a “regionalization” effort within its shipping operations, which has led to faster but cheaper deliveries. Rather than operate as a national model, the company divided its shipping network into eight regions, meaning packages travel shorter distances and are managed by fewer employees. This has reduced the “cost of service”, Jassi said.

Advertising services, which together with AWS drive higher profits than core retail, were key to the jump in earnings in the third quarter. Revenue increased 26%, to more than $12 billion. CFO Brian Olsavsky said advertising growth was primarily driven by third-party sellers and brands that pay to have their products appear higher in search results on Amazon’s website and apps.

Jessie said the company’s agreement with the National Football League is also giving a big boost to the advertising business. Amazon Prime Video is introducing “Thursday Night Football” in its second season, and Jassy said ratings during the first six weeks are up 25% from last year.

“We’re also doing much better in the advertising area than we were in our first year, and that’s an asset that’s really valuable,” Jesse said. “It’s the only game that week and advertisers want to be in front of customers because it’s watched by 13 million customers per week.”

In terms of cost cutting, Jassi’s work is not done. Olsavsky told analysts that Amazon is still being cautious about headcount by taking a slow approach to hiring, rehiring and filling open positions.

Olsavsky said Amazon’s spending on sales and marketing during the quarter declined from a year earlier, and the company had better cost control in “non-people categories” such as infrastructure.

Watch: Amazon stock surges after third quarter earnings report

Source: www.cnbc.com