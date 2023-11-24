Amazon’s iRobot bid likely set for EU approval: Reuters

Shares of iRobot (IRBT), maker of the Roomba vacuum, jumped Friday morning after a Reuters report indicated that EU regulators are likely to approve Amazon’s (AMZN) $1.4 billion takeover bid. Sources told Reuters the deal would meet competition requirements following an intense antitrust investigation, although the deal would also have to be approved by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) before it can officially move forward.

Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Hawley provided details, including how Amazon could leverage iRobot’s data to improve the intelligence of Alexa devices if the deal closes.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

video transcript

Akiko Fujita: Well, iRobot shares are rising after Reuters reports the European Commission will greenlight Amazon’s $1.4 billion bid to buy the company. The deal is on track for unconditional EU approval. For more, let’s turn to Yahoo Finance’s Dan Hawley, who’s been tracking this for us. Dan, what does this ultimately mean in terms of the timeline for completion?

Dan Hawley: Yes, Akiko. I think the only thing we’re really looking for is the FTC to sign off on it. And, you know, as far as Amazon is concerned, they’re obviously facing a number of issues when it comes to the FTC. But– you know, there are antitrust issues around the world when it comes to different regulators. And so, the EU signing on to it unconditionally bodes well for the deal being completed and for the FTC to agree to it as well.

You know, the EU is one of the strictest antitrust authorities out there. And so, the fact that they’re allowing it seems like, you know, it paves the way for Amazon to officially take over iRobot. And so– you know, I think overall, this is generally a good move for Amazon.

It’s not really about robots. It’s about what kind of data they can collect using robots. And so, you know, they’ll allow people, with consent, to get a better look at consumers’ homes, layouts, things that they might need to do to develop new products for their Alexa line. So this will be a big step for them.

However, how much is up in the air. We know there have been cuts to the Alexa division. Product announcements and product line changes are happening. So we’ll just have to wait and see to know more.

Rachel Akuffo: Well, a big thank you also to Dan Hawley and his beautiful cat, who made a special appearance. Appreciate you as always. Our own Dan Hawley.

Source: finance.yahoo.com