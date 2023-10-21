Amazon's humanoid robot faces a major test with Digit pilots techcrunch

Amid a flurry of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle, it was announced that Amazon will begin testing Agility Digit, which could bring bipedal robots into its fulfillment centers nationwide. As these things go, these are small steps and early-stage deals like this don’t necessarily mean something big in the future.

Take Agility’s Ford pilot, for example, when the startup was exploring last-mile delivery as a potential way forward. Shortly thereafter, the company began to focus Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work.

In April last year, Amazon named Agility as one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund. While joining the fund doesn’t guarantee that Amazon will use your technology in the future, it is a clear indicator that the retail giant is – at the very least – interested in its potential.

“The Innovation Fund is really about figuring out what’s possible out there,” Ty Brady, chief technologist at Amazon Robotics, told me in an interview this week. “It’s also about understanding practical real-world examples.”

The executive says that, while Amazon Robotics has so far dealt exclusively in wheeled motion, legs offer great potential.

“We’re interested in walking robots,” says Brady. “I find it very interesting, the ability to walk on different terrain is interesting. We’re also interested in what works – and frankly what doesn’t work – about it. The humanoid form is really interesting. I don’t know if this is a good thing or a bad thing. We are experimentalists at heart. we will figure it out. We’re going to do a pilot project and see how it works.”

The company’s focus on wheeled AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) began with the 2012 purchase of Kiva Systems, whose platforms have formed the foundation of all of Amazon Robotics. There are currently 750,000 AMRs deployed across the company’s warehouse network. The company has also launched non-AMR systems, including select weapons like the Sparrow, which was launched during the same event last year.

It’s hard to overstate how profound an impact Amazon’s efforts have had on the rest of the industrial robotics field. For one thing, the company has faced increased pressure to automate the competition to meet rising customer expectations of same-day and next-day delivery. For another, the decision to stop supporting Kiva customers outside of the Amazon ecosystem directly cost some of the biggest names in the industry, including Locus Robotics and 6 Rivers Systems.

Amazon needs a system to demonstrate increased productivity in order to integrate into its growing robotics ecosystem. It’s less innovation for innovation’s sake, and more any potential benefit from getting the goods to customers in less time. Which also includes drones.

Exactly how humanoid robots in particular, and bipedal robots in general, might fit in remains to be seen. The other major hurdle is that any new system must match the almost unimaginable scale of the company.

There are several startups currently competing for the humanoid robotics crown, including 1X, Figure, and Tesla. Agility’s Digit is the least human-looking of the group, but it’s got lots of funding and a massive head start. The company also recently opened a new factory in Salem, Oregon, which it claims can produce up to 100,000 points per year once fully online.

There’s no shortage of excitement in this category, but proving things at scale is a different question altogether. Whether the digit succeeds or fails at assigned tasks can have a profound impact on the trajectory of humanoid robots in general. Just as Kiva Systems has proven to be a major catalyst for AMR, if Amazon successfully rolls out Digit on a large scale, suddenly everyone will want to get their hands on some humanoid workers.

One of the biggest talking points around form factors is the fact that humans create workspaces for other humans. This includes shelving height, terrain, aisle width and stairs, which are the bane of ARM’s existence. From this perspective a humanoid robot suddenly makes a lot more sense. The reality of things is that most companies operate on brownfield sites. That is to say, their warehouses and factories are generally not built with specific automation solutions in mind. Humanoid robots fit well into brownfield sites.

Of course, Amazon has the resources to build any facility it wants, so it stands to reason that many of its own robots are working effectively at greenfield sites. Those limitations are less of a concern for Amazon than the competition, but obviously if an effective system can fit into an existing workflow with minimal friction, that’s certainly ideal.

However, Brady confirmed that digital is not the end all be all of Amazon’s plans for digital manipulation.

“When you start bringing [sensing, compute and actuation] Together in interesting combinations, really unique things start to happen,” he says. “We’re the world leader when it comes to mobile robots. And now we’re in the business of manipulating not just packages, but objects too.” are in. And it’s exciting to see all the possibilities for bringing them together.”

This could mean alternative routes. For example, Amazon knows how to manufacture both AMRs and robot arms. If one were to effectively establish the latter within the former, one would have a kind of mobile manipulation on one’s hands.

“You see it with agility robots — you can think of it as a mobile manipulator,” says Brady. “We have an interest in this. We’re particularly interested in mobility patterns, because we haven’t done a lot of work with bipedal robots. But absolutely, we can combine it with detection systems, manipulation systems, sortation systems. We will do anything and everything to innovate for our customers and improve employee safety. “We are getting there with the basic fundamentals.”

If for any reason Digit fails to land, it certainly doesn’t mean the end of it or bipedal robots in general. Perhaps it doesn’t fit seamlessly into Amazon’s existing work flow. Maybe the robot isn’t quite ready for Amazon scale or Amazon isn’t at a place where Digit makes sense.

Still, anyone even remotely interested in bipedal robots would be smart to sit up and take notice. Pilots could have a profound impact on the way we think about this category going forward.

