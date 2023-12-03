Amazon's big bet on Anthropic looks even more significant after OpenAI drama

Tech cognoscenti and major media reacted in unison this fall when Amazon Web Services announced its $1.25 billion investment in Anthropic, a generative AI startup. AWS was struggling to remain relevant in a post-GPT world, they all agreed, with Microsoft and Google “trying to keep pace” (new York Times) or “racing to catch them” (CNBC) because it “doesn’t look like a leader” (Business Insider).

Never mind that AWS is the world’s leading cloud provider, much larger than Microsoft’s Azure or Alphabet’s Google Cloud. The conventional wisdom was that cloud services had suddenly entered a new phase – Cloud 2.0, in which the giants would have to compete based on how well their software, storage and other devices support AI – and AWS was ready to meet the new rules. Was not equipped to win under.

When asked if AWS was “catching up,” CEO Adam Selipsky didn’t explicitly deny it. “We’re about three steps ahead in the 10K race,” he explains. Luck, “Which runner is half a step ahead or behind? This is not really an important question. The important questions are who are the runners? What does the course look like, what do the race spectators and officials look like, and where do we think the race is going?”

In other words, Selipsky’s message to skeptics is to stop hyperventilating and focus on the long term. It’s exactly the kind of message you’d expect from a company that really seems to be taking a half step backward in terms of AI. But it is also a message that Amazon has promoted internally with great success since its founding – “Accept that we may be misunderstood for a long time,” to quote one of its famous leadership principles.

Recent events have certainly underlined the view that it is too early for any company to declare victory. The firing of CEO Sam Altman by the OpenAI board in mid-November led to an industry-wide panic attack and the company’s almost immediate decision, which was heavily influenced by Microsoft, to hire him later – reminded the business world that generic AI is very much in its wild form. West year. As told by Selipsky wired Immediately after the temporary coup, “You don’t have to look further than the events of the last 10 days to understand how there won’t be one model to rule them all.”

Still, it’s fair for customers, competitors, and investors to wonder whether AWS’s anthropic investments signal a broader strategic problem: In the Cloud 2.0 era, will AWS fall from its throne? And in the long term, who will be the leading global custodian of AI?

To overcome those questions, start with Anthropic. AWS bought into the startup by taking a minority stake and ultimately committed to investing up to $4 billion for two reasons. The obvious reason is that Anthropic will make AWS its primary cloud provider – bringing with itself the cloud, its foundation model (a massive digital network supporting ChatGPAT), and the AI ​​assistant of the same name that comes with it. (Anthropic introduced the cloud in March; Cloud 2 debuted in July, and a faster, cheaper version called Cloud Instant 1.2 was released in August.) Future versions of the cloud will be available to AWS customers through a service called Bedrock. Which provides access to many foundation models. AWS has built or acquired access to several such models, and argues that its cybersecurity and range of services for those models exceed those currently provided by OpenAI. Still, none of AWS’s models have shown the range or efficacy of OpenAI’s GPT-4 – hence the story of “lagging”.

The less obvious reason, at least to non-tech experts, is that Anthropic will use AWS’s proprietary AI chips for training and deployment. Future Model. This is important because AWS customers can use such models at a much lower cost than using models built on other companies’ hardware, such as Nvidia’s popular, expensive chips. (Thanks largely to excitement about AI, Nvidia’s share price is set to more than triple in 2023.) Brad Shimin, an analyst at research firm Omdia, explains, “If AWS can go into an enterprise and say ‘You can run Anthropic for one – Third, the cost of self-hosting OpenAI for GPT,’ they’re going to win.’

Broadly speaking, cost is a key factor in the future of AI. The building foundation model is extremely expensive. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that training the latest model GPT-4 cost “over $100 million”, due in part to OpenAI’s use of Nvidia’s top-tier chips. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has told investors he is “optimistic” that many foundation models will eventually be built on AWS chips, and the scale of AWS makes that aspiration highly plausible.

Chart shows big tech companies’ investments in generic AI startups

To get a sense of the advantage for Amazon, consider the experience of LexisNexis, a longtime AWS customer that provides software and online services to law firms. It recently launched a service called Lexis+ AI that can draft briefs and contracts, prepare summaries of judicial decisions, and analyze the firm’s own legal documents, among other features .

Jeff Riehl, chief technology officer at LexisNexis, says his company began working with Anthropic before AWS’s investment in the startup; It also had access to bedrock. As AWS and Anthropic expanded their relationship, the stars aligned, and the joint offering gave Lexis+AI the best version of what it wanted. “We will choose whatever model is best for solving a specific problem at the best performance, accuracy and cost,” says Riehl.

AWS is used to offering a lot of options and winning on cost. Selipsky says proponents of Cloud 2.0 forget the importance of AI for its impact on the core nature of the cloud industry. His take on the conventional wisdom: “AI is going to be a really, really, really big thing in the cloud — which it is — so, ‘Oh, it’s a different thing.’ ” But in reality, he continues, generic AI hasn’t changed the fundamentals of the cloud industry. He says, “We’ve shown over the last 17 years that companies shouldn’t operate their own data centers or run their own “The world will soon come to the same realization with generative AI, which is that companies should figure out how to use it, not just How to rack and stack.”

Daniel Newman, CEO of the Futurum tech research and advisory firm, takes Selipsky’s argument a step further. The “huge cost” of AI means that “the ability to afford it at scale is going to be limited to a very small number of companies,” he says. “I really think AWS, Microsoft and Google are too big to fail.”

Partnerships like Anthropic with Amazon and OpenAI with Microsoft could make Newman’s prediction even more likely to come true, says Ben Recht, a computer scientist at the University of California at Berkeley who tracks the emerging industry. “At this point, the ‘startup’ and ‘big tech’ people are all the same,” Recht says. “It’s the same rich people who make each other even richer.”

“At this point, ‘startup’ and ‘Big Tech’ people are all the same.” Ben Recht, computer scientist, UC-Berkeley

It’s tempting to claim that AWS could remain number 1 for a long time. Its cloud market share has remained stable in the 31% to 33% range for a decade, while Microsoft and Google lag far behind (23% and 10%, respectively). But both competitors are steadily gaining share. Millions of companies have contractual relationships with Microsoft through the use of Office 365 and other productivity software; Azure can help those customers integrate AI into Excel, Word, and other Microsoft products. Meanwhile, Google computer scientists have made breakthroughs in AI years ago. For AWS, competition will only intensify in the AI ​​era.

AI has also significantly accelerated the pace of change. “The progress that has been made in the last 18 months has been incredible,” says Rehl; “the coming year will likely bring even more surprises.”

Anthropic’s rise to Big Tech partner marks an unexpected chapter for one of AI’s more unusual startups. (Google announced an investment in Anthropic at the same time that AWS did.) That said, some of OpenAI’s business partners clearly think Anthropic is ready to compete on the same playing field: OpenAI leadership kerfuffle. Meanwhile, technology website The Information reported that more than 100 OpenAI customers contacted Anthropic.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees who left that startup due to differences of opinion regarding OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft – including concerns that OpenAI’s mission of creating safer, more ethical AI and is becoming very busy with business concerns. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, was previously OpenAI’s vice president of research; His sister Daniela Amodei, president of Anthropic, was vice president of security and policy.

Anthropic is also one of the AI ​​startups that claims to put ethics first. It operates as a public benefit corporation, a status that requires a company to weigh its social impact alongside its business objectives – and prove its seriousness by regularly publishing metrics on that impact. Is. (This is the same corporate structure used by Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, and Etsy.)

Anthropic’s founders are also active in effective altruism, or EA, which is a philosophical and social movement focused on using logical analysis to pinpoint the most powerful paths to helping those in need. Its roots at EA helped Anthropic raise $500 million from an investor whose ethics credentials have been revoked: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted of fraud in early November.

Some of Anthropic’s efforts to differentiate itself on an ethical basis have attracted some appreciative interest. Jim Hare, a distinguished VP analyst at Gartner, highlights the startup’s emphasis on “constitutional AI,” which integrates ethical principles into the training process of AI models by soliciting input from the public and incorporating ideas from sources such as the United Nations Universal Declaration. Does. human right.

Others see limits to Anthropic’s ambitions. Gary Marcus, an emeritus professor of cognitive science at New York University and an expert on the “deep learning” constraints that underpin AI, notes that the cloud “is still very dependent on large language models.” He adds, “We know that large language models are fundamentally opaque, that they cause a lot of hallucinations, that they are unreliable, and I think that’s a really poor substrate for ethical AI. “

It remains to be seen how Anthropic’s new partnerships will impact its efforts to establish itself as an ethical AI player. (The company declined to comment for this story.) What if the business needs of AWS or Google and their customers diverge from Anthropic’s best practices, or concerns about bias or user privacy arise? ? Given how rapidly the field is developing, we won’t have to wait long for answers.

A version of this article appears in the December 2023/January 2024 issue Luck With the headline, “Cloud giants are making it rain for AI.”

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com