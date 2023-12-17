I don’t know about you, but every year I dedicate the month of December to one thing: shopping for the best deals. Whether you’re treating yourself or your loved ones, the holiday season is the perfect excuse to snatch up wish list items. Naturally, Amazon is full of gift-worthy items, and the fashion and beauty departments are especially impressive. To narrow down the overwhelming selection, I found the top 10 picks shoppers are loving most this month, with prices starting at just $7.

The following items are taken from Amazon’s Movers & Shakers chart, a real-time ranking of the products customers can’t stop buying. Top trending items this season include cozy sweaters, a viral eye cream, stylish loungewear, cozy slippers, and holiday-ready makeup. The best part? Amazon cuts prices by up to 60 percent. Be sure to grab the items that catch your eye quickly before these popular items sell out.

Trending Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds

No cold-weather wardrobe is complete without a chunky sweater, and this Lilusari find is the quintessential choice. Limited to $24, the cozy style makes a great gift for yourself or your favorite person. It’s made from a blend of wool and polyester, so it’ll keep you toasty all winter long. Plus, it’s extremely stylish; The sweater is designed with a classic crew neckline, ribbed cuffs and a cuddly oversized fit. If you’re not sold yet, take it from one reviewer who described it as “warm, thick, and cozy” and from another buyer who called it “the best oversized sweater ever.” Sometimes,

You may be familiar with Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Eye Tightener, as its shocking results have taken social media by storm. As its name suggests, viral products Immediately Erases wrinkles and fine lines under the eyes – I can attest. After trying practically everything to fix my genetic bag, I tried the smoothing formula, and I was shocked by the huge difference it made. Its seemingly magical results are due to its array of all-star skin care ingredients; It’s made with a blend of seaweed extracts and silicates to firm and tighten skin, with the addition of a peptide complex to increase skin elasticity, brighten discoloration, and reduce inflammation. As one shopper said, it’s a “miracle in a tube” and now costs less than $30.

What’s the holiday season without a festive red lip? This Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint is the perfect choice, and it’s on sale now for just $7. As Amazon’s number one best-selling lip stain, the product is clearly loved by shoppers – it has over 18,100 five-star ratings. According to the brand, formulated to last all day, it delivers a rich, intense pigment that naturally stains your lips. One reviewer confirmed that the lip color “doesn’t budge at all,” adding that it feels “very light and moisturizing” on your pout. Another customer even called in search of her “Holy Grail” makeup product.

Head over to Amazon to shop the fashion and beauty picks that shoppers love most this month, while they’re still available at up to 60 percent off.

