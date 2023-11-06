Amazon’s $1 billion cloud deal with Microsoft will reportedly power 1.55M employees with Microsoft 365 licenses.

What you need to know

Microsoft and Amazon are reportedly in the midst of a mega deal worth around $1 billion.

The deal will help Amazon acquire 550,000 Microsoft 365 E5 licenses for its corporate employees, as well as one million Microsoft 365 F5 licenses for its frontline employees.

Amazon employees already use traditional, on-premises Microsoft Office software, but the company is now preparing for a shift to cloud-based productivity tools.

The transformation is scheduled to begin this month, and is expected to be completed by early 2024.

According to one source, Amazon was reluctant to take advantage of Microsoft’s cloud computing services because it did not want to store its data on a competitor’s cloud.

Amazon is already leveraging traditional, on-premises Microsoft Office software, but now it seems the company is ready to transition to cloud-based productivity tools. The change is scheduled to begin this month until early 2024, according to a report from Business Insider.

Amazon is already leveraging traditional, on-premises Microsoft Office software, but now it seems the company is ready to transition to cloud-based productivity tools. The change is scheduled to begin this month until early 2024, according to a report from Business Insider.

Initial reports did not detail the specifics of the deal, except that it was for one million Microsoft 365 licenses. But new information related to the deal is coming out. According to people familiar with the deal, Amazon will get 550,000 Microsoft 365 E5 licenses for its corporate employees and one million Microsoft 365 F5 licenses for its frontline employees.

Is this the end of the long standing rivalry?

It’s no secret that Microsoft and Amazon are great competitors, especially in the cloud space. We learned that Amazon has moved away from Microsoft cloud productivity tools because it did not want to store its data and information on a competitor’s cloud.

The company’s change of heart may finally end the rivalry between the two entities. Microsoft has not yet confirmed the deals, although a company spokesperson indicated that the M365 sticker prices “grossly overstate the value of the deal.”

Given the enormity of the deal, it’s likely that the two companies reached an agreement that would give Amazon some sort of “discount.”

What are your thoughts on Amazon switching gears and using Microsoft’s cloud services? Tell us in the comments.

Source: www.windowscentral.com