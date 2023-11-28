Amazon will release Q, an AI chatbot for corporate customers

(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc. is launching a workplace chatbot called Amazon Q, designed to help corporate customers find information, write code and review business metrics.

Amazon Web Services, the retailer’s cloud-computing division, is incorporating generative artificial intelligence into more products, expanding its efforts to gain ground in a field led by its main rivals. Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google have announced similar steps.

Existing chatbots powered by generic AI are “really extremely useful for consumers,” AWS Chief Executive Officer Adam Selipsky said Tuesday at the company’s conference Re:Invent in Las Vegas. “But in many ways, these applications don’t really work in the workplace.”

AWS — the world’s largest seller of rented computing power and data storage — has had little to prove in recent years at its trade shows, where it announces new products to thousands of software developers and business leaders. But last year’s event was overshadowed by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The technology immediately captivated users with its ability to generate text and images in a human-like manner from so-called big-language models, which are trained on huge amounts of data.

Amazon’s closest cloud rival, Microsoft, has invested billions in OpenAI, securing an exclusive partnership for the startup’s products in the cloud. Google markets its own generative AI products for both consumer applications like search and businesses that rely on its data centers.

Amazon, despite decades of expertise in building software designed to learn from patterns, is struggling to prove itself that it can compete in this emerging field. The company released Bedrock earlier this year, a software tool designed to make it easier to access larger language models from other companies as well as some new Amazon models, which initially received mixed reviews.

This week, the company expanded its response with new products and testimonials from companies using Amazon software for AI applications. Amazon said Bedrock has more than 10,000 customers, including Pfizer Inc., which aims to use the product to identify potential acquisition targets and detect manufacturing anomalies.

Amazon also released new versions of its home-grown chips, including a version designed for AI applications, and deepened its relationship with Nvidia Corp, a leading supplier of AI chips. Dario Amodei, CEO of AI startup Anthropic, which Amazon is backing with up to $4 billion, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang both joined Selipsky on stage.

Amazon Q, which was partly trained on AWS’s internal code and documentation, will be available to developers who use the company’s cloud. It will also be integrated into Amazon’s business intelligence software as well as programs for call-center employees and logistics managers. The company said the Assistant can be customized to consider corporate data or an individual’s profile. To start, Q will cost $20 per user per month.

While AWS has millions of corporate customers who will be able to tinker with Amazon Q to build products for their employees or customers, its products lack the name recognition and huge customer base of Microsoft’s Office or Google’s Gmail. , who are getting their own assistants.

AWS hopes the latest set of products will win over skeptical customers like Manny Medina, who runs Outreach Inc., a Seattle company that makes software for salespeople. An Amazon alumnus, Medina built his startup on AWS infrastructure. But when they decided to incorporate generic AI tools into outreach products earlier this year, they decided to use OpenAI’s tools, accessed through Microsoft.

“Amazon hasn’t said anything about its generative AI strategy,” Medina said in an interview last month. “Microsoft outsourced their AI strategy, but at least they had a strategy.”

In Las Vegas, Selipsky criticized Microsoft’s reliance on OpenAI, saying that businesses should have a choice of models and model providers, and that the risks of a single-provider approach have been made clear by “the events of the last 10 days.” . An apparent reference to the temporary ouster of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman from the company.

Jason Griesenauer, chief marketing officer at Pear Health Labs, a maker of health and fitness coaching tools, said his company relies on Google for generative AI and is moving away from AWS, which the company uses for other tasks.

“It seems like they’re at least a step or two behind.”

Selipsky, who has compared the generative AI race to the first leg of a marathon, said Tuesday it is still early days. “Everyone is moving fast, experimenting, learning.”

