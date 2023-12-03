Amazon will now pay Elon Musk’s SpaceX to carry its Project Kuiper satellites into space – and compete against its Starlink service

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have a long history of trolling each other, especially regarding the space business. According to an investor lawsuit filed a few months ago, billionaire rivalry played a role in Amazon not choosing Musk’s SpaceX to launch satellites for its Project Kuiper, which would compete against the Starlink broadband internet service provided by SpaceX. .

The lawsuit claimed that Amazon leadership “excluded the most obvious and affordable launch provider, SpaceX, from its procurement process because of Bezos’s personal rivalry with Musk,” thereby violating “fundamental fiduciary responsibilities.” Amazon said the lawsuit’s claims were “completely baseless.”

Yesterday, Amazon announced that it has signed a contract with SpaceX for the launch of three Project Kuiper satellites on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It added: “Project Kuiper satellites were designed from the beginning to accommodate multiple launch providers and vehicles, allowing us to minimize schedule risk and continue our mission of connecting unserved and underserved communities around the world.” Allowed to move forward quickly.”

In April last year, Amazon said it had secured 83 launches for more than 3,000 satellites from three commercial space companies: Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA). Of course, Blue Origin was founded by Bezos, currently the executive chairman of Amazon, who stepped down as CEO in 2021.

In October, Amazon launched its first two satellites for Project Kuiper on a UAL Atlas V rocket, which lifted off from Florida. The company aims to place more than 3,300 satellites in low Earth orbit. Amazon needs to launch half of its Kuiper Group by 2026 to comply with Federal Communications Commission licenses.

Satellites were the only payload on the Atlas V, yet represented only a fraction of its payload capacity. “It’s like using a tractor-trailer to carry some suitcases,” Brian Weeden, an executive at the Secure World Foundation, a space sustainability nonprofit, told Bloomberg.

SpaceX launches carrying Project Kuiper payloads are targeted to begin in mid-2025, Amazon said, with hopes of deploying enough satellites in the second half of next year to begin early customer pilots.

However, according to Bloomberg, Starlink has made a big head start, and the service is expected to represent the majority of SpaceX’s revenue sometime next year. Musk has said that Starlink will eventually pursue a spin-off IPO, though not until predictions about its cash flows can be made “reasonably good.”

Ultimately Starlink and Project Kuiper will compete for customers in remote or otherwise disconnected locations around the world. The rivalry will help bridge the digital divide, as billions of people on the planet still do not have access to the internet.

But don’t expect Musk and Bezos to stop criticizing each other, as Musk did in November 2021. do referred to judge dredd, a dystopian sci-fi film. Blue Origin then lost a legal battle over NASA awarding the multibillion-dollar moon lander contract to SpaceX. “You have been judged,” read the post.

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com