Amazon will make movies based on Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000

Warhammer figurines are on display at the Games Workshop store in London – May James/Reuters

Games Workshop has inked a deal with Amazon to adapt its fantasy gaming franchise Warhammer 40,000 into films and television series.

The retailer said Monday that it had agreed to terms with Amazon’s content business after first announcing talks last December.

The deal gives Amazon exclusive rights to Warhammer 40,000, a tabletop gaming franchise set in the distant future where humans fight aliens and supernatural monsters with high-tech weapons.

Shares in Games Workshop, which runs more than 520 stores where it sells Warhammer figurines in more than 20 countries, have surged more than 15% since it first announced talks with Amazon last year.

Founded in 1975 by three friends, John Peake, Sir Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson, Games Workshop began life as a manufacturer of wooden board games.

The trio eventually secured the rights to the American Dungeons & Dragons franchise in the UK and began opening stores selling miniature figures, where customers would stop and play as well as purchase toys and figurines.

He launched his own franchise, Warhammer, in 1983.

Mr Livingstone, who is due to be knighted in 2022, told The Telegraph last year: “We didn’t hire traditional retailers to work in stores, we hired people like us.

“They might have looked like Visigoths but they were extremely enthusiastic and knowledgeable. So he would explain with enthusiasm how to play the game, how to draw the miniatures [model], “That excitement would engulf anyone who walked in the door.”

Games Workshop has created millions of fans over the decades. In its latest annual report it said its customers were “collectors, painters, model makers, gamers, book lovers and more”.

“And while no two customers engage with Warhammer in exactly the same way, they are all deeply invested in the rich features and settings of our IP,” the report said.

Prominent fans include the Home Secretary, James Cleverley, and actor Henry Cavill, who has said he finds painting the statues therapeutic and has been linked with a starring role.

Games Workshop benefited from a surge in demand during the pandemic as people spent more money on hobbies like Warhammer during lockdown, leading to record sales.

As well as greenlighting the production of Warhammer 40,000 films and TV series, the deal also gives Amazon the option to license the rights to other Warhammer franchises going forward.

Games Workshop will spend 12 months working with Amazon to agree on “creative guidelines” for the films and series. Production will proceed only after those guidelines are agreed upon.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com