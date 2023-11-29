Amazon Web Services CEO: AI will take a huge leap in 2024

The AI ​​hype reached its peak in 2023, with businesses racing to develop and deploy generic AI – with all its benefits, wonders, and drawbacks. But 2024 will be the year we see big leaps forward in this area, said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon (AMZN) Web Services.

“You will see models that are significantly more powerful than what we have today,” he told Yahoo Finance. “I think they will really improve many of the issues that we are all rightly concerned about today.”

A major concern about AI has been “hallucinations”, where AI applications such as chatbots present misleading or fabricated facts as real information. But more training is set to reduce that problem.

“Our partner Anthropic spoke [chatbot] Cloud 2.1, which reduces hallucinations by two times,” Selipsky said. In September, Amazon announced it was investing $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic.

The rapidly increasing sophistication of AI — just a year after OpenAI’s ChatGPT was released to the public — is a sign that it’s still “very much early days” for the technology, Selipsky said.

“I think we’ll look back three years, five years, 10 years from now and it will seem primitive today,” he said. quickly.”

And Amazon is invested in the bigger picture. Selipsky’s message about Amazon’s AI strategy has been consistent throughout the AI ​​hype cycle — the company is not looking for a one-hit wonder, but long-term growth. While the recent focus has been on large language models (LLM), Amazon has relied on AI for its warehouse and supply chain operations for years.

This week, at AWS’s Re:Invent 2023, Selipsky led a series of announcements toward AI, including an expansion of the company’s AI chips line, an increased partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), and an AI called Amazon Q. Chatbot included. Its business customers.

But safety and responsible use remain a priority for Selipsky, who said the company will continue to engage in high-level discussions about AI with political leaders in the US and UK.

“We’re going to try to help bring together multiple stakeholder groups to make sure that this incredible technology is also used for good,” he said.

Additionally, at the conference, AWS revealed new features for Bedrock, Amazon’s platform for building generic AI applications. A new offering is the AI ​​safety tool Guardrails, which allows customers building LLMs on Bedrock to customize their models to avoid hate speech, violence, and other problematic content in their chatbot’s responses.

Bedrock is also adding more models to its platform, allowing customers to choose from Anthropic, Foghere, Meta (META), Stability AI, and Amazon’s own TITAN, including LLM and Foundation Models (FM). It’s a strategy that stands in stark contrast to Microsoft’s (MSFT) approach of focusing on OpenAI offerings.

According to Selipsky, providing a wide range of options is an essential pillar of AWS’s strategy and competitive advantage. In the rapidly evolving environment of AI, having platforms that allow customers to instantly create and customize their models will be essential to attracting and retaining business.

“I think the most valuable capability of all is the ability to adapt,” Selipsky said.

To that end, Amazon’s partnership with Nvidia will provide what the companies call “the first cloud AI supercomputer,” which will run with Nvidia’s Grace Hopper superchip and AWS’s UltraCluster. This service will allow customers to access thousands of powerful GPUs.

Similarly, AWS will be the first to host Nvidia’s DGX Cloud, an AI-training-as-a-service platform capable of training generic AI and LLMs on more than a trillion parameters.

Selipsky is adamant that AWS maintain its agility.

He said, “I sometimes joke that my fear is that I wake up in the morning and someone tells me that I’ll suddenly be working at a big company.”

“Incumbents want to protect what they have,” he said. “They ignore what might be good for their customers, and say: ‘What’s good for me and how do I protect it?’ And the rebels are looking at what your customers need.”

Selipsky — who took the helm of AWS in 2021 after former boss Andy Jassy became Amazon CEO — is a company veteran and the former CEO of Tableau. He is also a wine enthusiast in his spare time and although seemingly different interests, there are similarities in technology and wine.

“We are urgent, we are moving fast, but we also realize these are journeys and some of these efforts take years to succeed,” he said.

