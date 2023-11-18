Amazon warns employees: No promotion without following orders in the office

amazon employee Those who do not follow the company’s return to office order may find their promotion prospects in jeopardy.

According to internal Amazon documents previously reported by Insider and CNBC, Amazon’s leadership recently added a requirement that employees under consideration for promotion comply with the company’s mandate to be in the office at least three times per week. Which came into effect earlier this year.

The change in policy now requires the approval of the vice president, rather than just the manager, to promote an employee who is not complying with the requirement to work from the office. Amazon managers and the company’s human resources team are also monitoring compliance as they evaluate an employee’s “promotion readiness,” according to the report.

An Amazon spokesperson told Fox Business, “Promotion is one of the many ways we support employee growth and development, and we consider many factors when determining an employee’s readiness for the next level. “

Amazon will now fire employees three days a week who refuse to return to the office

Amazon employees who do not comply with the requirement to work from the office at least three days per week may be passed over for promotion.

“Like any company, we expect employees being considered for promotion to be in compliance with company guidelines and policies.”

Read on the Fox Business App

Amazon has a process for employees to request exceptions work remotely And has said it considers such requests on a case-by-case basis as it did before the pandemic. Promotion of employees who do not work in the office on a regular basis is also subject to additional leadership approval.

CEO Andy Jessie First announced in February, Amazon planned to ask employees to return to the office at least three days per week as the company reviewed the various work arrangements Teams used during the pandemic, including one each week. Fully remote, hybrid and full-time in the office with some days in the office.

Amazon CEO on employees protesting returning to the office: ‘Probably won’t work for them’

Amazon allows limited exceptions to its order for employees to work in the office at least three days per week.

Jassy wrote in a letter to employees at the time that those factors “have led us to the conclusion that we should be together in the office most of the time (at least three days per week).”

At the time, Jassi said there would be exceptions like a company requiring people to work from the office at least three days a week. pre-pandemic policy allowed. However, he indicated that such exceptions would be rare among the company’s workforce.

“Of course, as there was before the pandemic, there will still be some roles (e.g. some of our salespeople, customer support, etc.) and exceptions to these expectations, but that will be a small minority,” Jassi wrote.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy first announced the order for employees to return to the office at least three times a week in February, and the policy took effect May 1.

Amazon’s return-to-office requirement went into effect May 1, but the order angered workers, with some walking out in protest and more than 30,000 people signing an internal petition this spring, which management rejected. done.

The e-commerce giant employs over 1.46 million people worldwide and has a network of offices that includes home base in seattle And its second headquarters is in Arlington, Virginia.

Fox Business’s Aislinn Murphy and Breck Dumas contributed to this report.

Original article source: Amazon warns employees: No promotion without following orders in the office

Source: finance.yahoo.com